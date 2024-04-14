Health
Colorless, odorless gas likely linked to alarming rise in lung cancer among non-smokers
Although lung cancer is traditionally thought of as a “smoker's disease,” an alarming 15-20% of newly diagnosed lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked, often in their 40s. Or in your 50s.
Doctors say the increase in lung cancer cases among non-smokers is likely related to long-term exposure to high concentrations of radon gas. This colorless, odorless gas is produced by the decomposition of naturally occurring radioactive substances underground and seeps through the foundations of buildings. The gas can sit quietly and build up in people's homes and lungs unless they know to test for it.
Although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends regular radon testing and corrective actions to reduce exposure levels in the home, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. The Solove Institute (OSUCCC — James) found that an alarming 75% of Americans do not test for radon at home, and more than half (55%) are exposed to radon at home, in the community, or at school. He made it clear that he was not worried about it.
“Anyone with lungs can develop lung cancer, and exposure to radon is thought to be one of the leading causes of lung cancer in non-smokers, so as a community we can reduce our exposure to radon. “We need to be aware of and concerned about radon exposure. There are risks,” said Dr. David Carbone, a thoracic oncologist and director of the James Thoracic Oncology Center. “There are relatively simple tests to measure radon in the home and steps you can take to reduce your exposure to radon.”
This involves installing a radon purification system outside your home that sucks air out of your basement, where radon gas typically accumulates. It's also important to open your home's windows, use fans and ventilation to increase airflow, and seal cracks in floors, walls, and foundations.
Lung cancer increases among young non-smokers
The biggest risk factor for lung cancer is long-term smoking. However, the incidence of lung cancer among nonsmokers continues to rise. The symptoms of this disease are the same whether or not you smoke. You generally don't feel well or feel tired all the time, and you have frequent coughing, chest pain, wheezing, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood. Although these symptoms can occur with other illnesses, Carbone points out that regardless of age, people should always get tested if symptoms persist despite initial treatment.
Currently, lung cancer screening is only available to those at highest risk for lung cancer. That is, from the age of 50 he is 80 years old and has a history of smoking 20 packs a year (for 20 years he has smoked 1 pack of cigarettes a day and is currently smoking or has quit within the last 15 years).
If lung cancer is detected early, the cure rate is 90-95%. However, most cases are not detected until the disease has spread throughout the lungs or to other parts of the body, when treatment is not very effective. It is important that anyone who thinks they are at risk for lung cancer get tested in a timely manner, and those who may be at increased risk due to second-hand smoke, radon, or occupational exposure (such as firefighting) should talk to their doctor about testing. is.
“Your and your family's health is the most important thing you have. Even if you don't fit the typical 'picture' of lung cancer, if your symptoms persist, take serious steps to address your concerns.” Please work on it. It really does save lives,” Carbone said.
Mandatory radon testing at home, school, and workplace
Carbone pointed out that exposure to high levels of radon at school or work is just as harmful to health as exposure to high levels of radon in a basement.
He said he strongly supports possible legislation that would require radon testing at schools, businesses and home sales to reduce risks to communities. The effects of radon on the lungs are cumulative and can be delayed by decades.
“So kids playing in the basement or going to school today could be exposed to unknown levels of radon and be at risk for developing lung cancer 10, 20, 30 years from now.” said Carbone. “And because this gas is completely colorless and odorless, you won't even know you're exposed unless you know the importance of proactively testing.”
Research method and results
The survey was conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a twice-monthly national probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from February 2, 2024 to February 4, 2024 on a sample of 1,006 respondents. The survey was conducted in English via the web (n=976) and telephone (n=30). The margin of error across respondents is +/- 3.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel omnibus data is weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 and older.
