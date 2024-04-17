Las Vegas and Cincinnati officials track measles exposure from infected visitors





Health officials in the Las Vegas area and Cincinnati have announced potential measles exposure in public places related to sick visitors from out of state as part of a continued increase in measles activity in the United States. issued a warning. Meanwhile, two more cases have been reported in the Chicago suburbs. Las Vegas patient visited multiple locations in the region Southern Nevada Health District report The infection was confirmed in a person who visited Clark County between April 1 and April 6. This person stayed at the MGM Grand Hotel and spent time at several attractions on the property. Health officials said patients also visited locations across Las Vegas and Henderson. “People who may have been exposed to measles should check their vaccination status and contact their health care provider if they are not fully vaccinated against measles or have not yet had measles. We need to contact you,” the official said. Second incident involving a visitor in Cincinnati The Cincinnati Health Department warned of potential measles exposure at downtown hotels and restaurants after a visitor from Illinois tested positive for measles. cincinnati enquirer reportsaid a local health official. This incident is the second in the city this year involving a sick visitor. Two more cases in Chicago suburbs In other developments, two more cases were reported in the Chicago suburbs, neither of which were linked to an outbreak at a Chicago immigrant shelter. One of the cases is Cook County's second case of the year, involving an adult with community transmission. The county health department said the person had spent several hours infected over several days at a Hispanic supermarket in Cicero. statement. The second patient is from DuPage County, and the county public health center The patient is receiving outpatient treatment and health authorities are tracing those who may have been infected. So far, no exposure locations have been identified in DuPage County. among them Latest updates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the number of measles cases in the United States so far in 2024 is 121. This total does not include the most recent measles cases in the Chicago area.

