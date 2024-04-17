A window into Alzheimer's disease and early detection – how regular eye exams can help





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When was the last time you had an eye exam? This is important because doctors emphasize the importance of getting eye exams and recommend getting glasses once a year, whether you need glasses or need a new prescription. That's a question. Poets have been writing for years that our eyes are the windows to our soul, but it turns out they're actually much more than that. A new study has shown that eye expressions may lead to early detection of Alzheimer's disease. “This is one of the only places we can actively see your blood vessels and optic nerves, and therefore one of the only places we can see them without opening you up.” said Dr. Sara Zambotti, AHN optometrist. Dr. Zambotti said you can learn a lot by looking deeply into the eyes. “Things like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure are more common and can definitely be detected during a routine eye exam,” she says. Researchers from Loughborough University and the University of Cambridge in the UK have found that early vision changes may be one of the earliest indicators of Alzheimer's disease. “They are further investigating Alzheimer's disease-specific biomarkers to detect Alzheimer's disease early,” Dr. Zambotti said. A study of nearly 9,000 patients found that early signs of Alzheimer's disease occur 12 years before the onset of symptoms. “It helps a lot if patients and their families can prepare themselves for what might happen in the future,” Dr. Zambotti said. That's why it's especially important for people over 50 to get tested every year, she said, and before that, unless they already have a known medical condition, they should probably get tested every one to two years. Sensitivity to light or increased eye floaters should also cause an eye exam. “There can be a lot of reasons why something like that happens, whether it's a vascular issue or an autoimmune issue,” she explained. She also, no joke, recommends a wait-and-see approach. Essentially, Dr. Zambotti is saying don't sleep on it and see if your symptoms get better in the morning. Dr Zambotti said the UK study was important. Because even if Alzheimer's disease is suspected early, there are treatments that can help slow the progression to cognitive problems. So, although you'll want to start getting your annual exams around age 50, it's important to get regular baseline exams when you're younger, in your 20s, 30s, and 40s. This leaves a medical history and allows changes to be detected over time. More from CBS News John Shumway



John Shumway joined KDKA in October 1988 as a general assignment reporter. During his years at KDKA, he anchored the morning and weekend news and currently serves as the featured general assignment reporter on the station's 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. newscasts.

