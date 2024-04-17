Dengue fever outbreak sets record in Americas

Workers fumigate a house against Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in a neighborhood of Piura in northern Peru to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

At least 2.1 million cases of dengue fever have been reported in the Americas, and 1,800 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease this year.

Climate Wire | At least 2.1 million people in the Americas have been infected with dengue this year, a record number that scientists believe is a contributing factor to climate change.

The Pan American Health Organization stated that: Approximately 2.1 million people are infected A potentially deadly disease has been occurring in the Americas since January. This has already surpassed the record number of 2 million infections for all of 2023.

And this year's numbers could be even higher. Up to 5.1 million people in the Americas may have been infected, according to the Pan American Health Organization, the United Nations agency responsible for global health cooperation in the Americas.

Due to the spread of the virus, nine of the 26 states of Puerto Rico, Peru, and Brazil have declared a state of emergency. More than 1,800 people have died from dengue fever in the Americas this year.

“This year, we have already seen large numbers of cases not only in Brazil, but also in Paraguay, Argentina, other countries, and even Uruguay and other regions that have not had dengue transmission for 100 years,” the Pan American Health Organization said. Director Jarvas Barbosa said. At a press conference in March.

Dengue fever usually causes short-term symptoms such as a rash and joint pain, but in severe cases it can be life-threatening.

Mosquito bites spread the disease to humans, and public health experts say warm winters that don't kill enough mosquitoes are contributing to dengue outbreaks.

The El Niño phenomenon is a contributing factor to worsening this year's situation. El Niño is a natural, temporary, and occasional warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that causes increased precipitation in many regions of the Americas.

High temperatures and increased rainfall are the basis for dengue outbreaks, as they create a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

At a press conference in March, Barbosa cited “a combination of climate change and El Niño” as the main factor behind this year's spread of infections.

In North and South America, the number of dengue fever cases has exploded over the past few decades. The number of dengue fever cases in the Americas is approximately five times higher in the 2020s than in the late 1990s.

March Research published in journals Nature They found that the breeding rate of mosquitoes is “strongly influenced” by temperature and rainfall, as mosquitoes die in cold weather and rainfall creates pools of water for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

“Every heat wave accelerates the spread of dengue,” said study co-author Cristovam Barcelos. Nature dissertation and senior research fellow at the Fiocruz Research Foundation, based in Brazil. “Central Brazil has experienced frequent heat wave incidents and is currently the region most affected by dengue fever.”

Barcelos said heatwaves don't just mean more mosquitoes: “When there's a heatwave, people change their behavior and go out into the streets more,” exposing them to more disease-carrying insects. There will be more opportunities.

“It’s a complementary phenomenon,” he said.

Thousands of dengue cases occur in the United States each year, but only about 6 percent are acquired domestically and most are acquired during travel. According to the data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But this year, health experts fear dengue fever could hit hard in the low 48s.

“If a series of heat waves comes to the United States, transmission could increase,” Barcelos said.

Casey Ernst, chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Arizona, shares Barcelos' concerns.

“Florida and Texas have experienced sporadic cases of locally transmitted dengue fever in recent years, and Arizona had its first locally transmitted case in 2022, so this is a possibility.” Ernst said.

“I don't really use words like outbreak,” Ernst said. “However, this appears to be an accurate depiction of dengue transmission this year.”

Reprinted from E&E News Published with permission of POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2024. E&E News provides news that matters to energy and environment professionals.