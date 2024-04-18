ACOG recommends obstetricians and gynecologists to strengthen syphilis screening during pregnancy





Washington DC— Given the rapidly increasing incidence of congenital syphilis nationwide, ACOG has issued updated guidance for obstetricians and gynecologists, recommending that women be tested for syphilis three times during pregnancy. According to a new ACOG practice recommendation, obstetricians and gynecologists and other obstetric care professionals should perform serological screening for syphilis on all pregnant women at the first prenatal care visit and then during the third trimester of pregnancy. and everyone should be rescreened again at birth. This is a change from previous guidance that recommended risk-based testing in late pregnancy only for those living in areas with high rates of syphilis and for those at risk of syphilis infection during pregnancy. “Congenital syphilis cases have increased nearly eightfold over the past decade, and we recognize that obstetricians and gynecologists and other obstetric health care clinicians have an important role to play from a public health perspective.” said Dr. Christopher Zahn, FACOG. , Interim CEO and Director of Clinical Practice and Health Equity and Quality. “While we continue to support the CDC's STD treatment guidelines, ACOG's new guidance does not follow an individualized risk-based approach to late-trimester testing and instead provides more opportunities for testing and treatment. It will help you secure it.” The updated guidance acknowledges that racial and ethnic disparities exist in the incidence of congenital syphilis, with American Indians or Alaska Natives, Hawaiians accounting for the greatest number of congenital syphilis cases in 2022. A newborn baby born to an indigenous or Pacific Islander, black or African American. The guidance states that the approach to this public health crisis must involve all individuals working together in the health sector, with a focus on cultural awareness, humility, and trust-building. . “Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to reducing syphilis rates, but we currently face several challenges, including undertreatment, lack of access to prenatal care, and stigma surrounding sexually transmitted infections. ” said Dr. Zahn. “Congenital syphilis can have devastating effects. We know that most cases are preventable, so additional routine screening during pregnancy is one of the important steps clinicians can take.” One, and it could be life-saving.” Read the full article for more information practical advice.

