Why does seasonal affective disorder occur in the summer?





Many people think of seasonal affective disorder as simply a condition that afflicts people during the cold, gray winter months. According to WebMDApproximately 4 to 6 percent of the U.S. population suffers from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression triggered by specific seasons on the calendar. But did you know that 10% of that group suffers from SAD during the summer, out of a total of 4-6%? Believe it or not, this is usually a time of sunnier, warmer weather, school holidays, and family bonding. But according to WebMD, this is real for four reasons. 1. Schedule changes Summer is a great time for family bonding, but it can also lead to extra stress as your daily routine changes completely. Since younger children are at home from school during the day, parents have to worry about how their free time will be occupied. University students have returned to their parents' homes for summer vacation. Vacations can be fun, but they can disrupt your sleep and eating habits. 2. Worried about money Children need something to keep them occupied, so they have to spend more money during the day, sending them camping, going to amusement parks, water parks, etc. Not only are you worried about how to pay for your vacation, but babysitting costs can also be expensive. 3. Body image concerns According to the article, when it gets hot, people tend to wear more T-shirts, shorts, and swimsuits, which can be a problem for some people. Crowds around pools, lakes, and beaches can make some people uncomfortable and cause them to avoid social situations. 4. Hot is worse than cold For some people, being too hot is worse than freezing in the winter. Sweating and feeling the pressure of the sun beating down on you can be too much for some people, so you'll be counting down the days until summer ends.

