Why is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease increasing among young people?





There is concern about the increase in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in young people. Doctors in Bengaluru say most such cases in the city are among women between the ages of 20 and 40, with an estimated 15% increase in the past decade. Once considered a condition primarily affecting adults with a history of alcohol abuse, NAFLD is now emerging as a health problem among young people. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, often referred to as NAFLD, is a liver problem that affects people who drink little or no alcohol. In NAFLD, excess fat accumulates in the liver. It is most common in people who suffer from obesity. “Several reasons contribute to NAFLD, including an inactive lifestyle, smoking, drinking alcohol, eating ultra-processed foods, and poor weight management. If obesity is not addressed early, it can lead to type 2 diabetes, It can lead to high blood pressure and end-stage liver disease. It can be fatal,” said Dr Irshad Ali H, consultant gastroenterologist at SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore. In NAFLD, excess fat accumulates in the liver. It is most common in people who suffer from obesity. (Photo: Getty Images) The prevalence of NAFLD in adolescents has been reported to be 8% to 16%. Under age 50, the prevalence of fatty liver is significantly higher in men (13.8%) than in women (7.1%). Dr. Vijay Kumar HJ, gastroenterologist at Apollo Clinic, HSR Layout, Bangalore, said the main causes of NAFLD are obesity, type II diabetes, dyslipidemia and insulin resistance. In recent years, an inactive lifestyle and high intake of refined carbohydrates have become the biggest contributing factors. “Dietary therapy includes avoiding sugar and refined carbohydrates. If liver function is abnormal, patients are managed with medications such as vitamin E, saroglitazar, semaglutide, and obeticholic acid. It is a non-invasive method to estimate damage,” Dr. Vijay said. Kumar H.J. Certain precautions should be considered to minimize the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. In recent years, an inactive lifestyle and high intake of refined carbohydrates have become the biggest contributing factors. (Photo: Getty Images) You should limit your diet that is high in processed foods, sugar, and saturated fat. These foods lead to fat accumulation in the liver. To reduce your risk of NAFLD, prioritize a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Experts said an inactive lifestyle has led to an increase in NAFLD. To stay physically active and support liver function, include at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise most days. A healthy weight benefits your liver. Therefore, avoid sugary drinks and manage if you are prone to chronic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Schedule regular health checkups to detect and manage underlying health problems related to NAFLD early. Issuer: Daphne Clarence date of issue: April 18, 2024

