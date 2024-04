Get back to basics and improve your brain health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Your brain allows you to think, feel, communicate, make decisions, and live a productive life. That's why it's so important to stay healthy. Ivanhoe reports several ways to boost brain health. A healthy brain is essential for a healthy life. One way to increase your brain power is to lower your stress levels. “People who are exposed to great amounts of stress, strain, and duress experience decreased cognitive performance,” says James E. Galvin, MD, MPH. He is a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Galvin says yoga can help you relax. A recent study found that people who practiced yoga nidra, a specific type of yoga that incorporates meditation and mindfulness, for two weeks had improved sleep quality, alertness, and memory. Good nutrition is also important for brain health. The Alzheimer's Association recommends a diet that is lower in fat and processed foods and includes more vegetables and lean meat. A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that fatty foods can have negative effects on the brain. Adults who ate two butter croissants for breakfast and then performed mental arithmetic tasks had reduced oxygen flow to parts of the brain involved in decision-making and emotion. Regular exercise also leads to brain activation. “Loss in muscle mass and strength is a very strong predictor of cognitive test results,” Dr. Galvin said. Studies in animals have shown that exercise increases connections between brain cells. Staying socially engaged is another factor that can protect your brain. According to the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory report, chronic isolation can increase the risk of premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day. There are also ways to improve your brain health! Sleep is also essential for overall brain health. According to Johns Hopkins University, a healthy amount of sleep promotes “brain plasticity,” or the brain's ability to adapt to input. Researchers also believe that sleep may promote the removal of waste products from brain cells. Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, producer. Roque Correa, editor. click here Sign up for our newsletter! click here To report spelling or grammatical errors. Please also include a heading. Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

