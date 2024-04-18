Health
WHO says spread of bird flu from person to person is a 'major concern'
top line
A senior World Health Organization official warned Thursday that the threat of human-to-human transmission of avian influenza is increasing as the virus continues to mutate from other mammals to humans. However, there is still no evidence that the virus is transmitted from person to person.
important facts
Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, has highlighted the seriousness of the global spread of H5N1 avian influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic. Press conference On Thursday, it said the human mortality rate from the virus was “extremely high.”
According to WHO's latest report, from January 2003 to March 28, 2024, WHO reported 888 cases of avian influenza, of which 52% died. report.
Current global bird flu outbreak It started in 2020 after a resurgence in Europe, resulting in the death of millions of birds, but has evolved to increasingly infect mammals such as cattle, which have a similar body structure. Farrar explains that there is a possibility that the infection could spread between humans. as a “major concern”.
Human-to-human transmission is not known, but Farah said the virus has already evolved and has been transmitted from other mammals to humans, so it's possible the virus could mutate and spread between humans. I warned you.
He said the prevalence of avian influenza had increased over the past year or two and was now being called a “global zoonotic pandemic,” or a pandemic caused by a disease that spreads between humans and animals. He pointed out that efforts are underway to prevent the spread of infection. If human-to-human transmission begins, “respond immediately with equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.”
Forbes has contacted the WHO for further comment.
Main background
Some people worry that bird flu will be next. outbreak Because cattle are a species closely related to humans, the way they spread infection is a major concern, and their high mortality rate is also a major concern in the event of a pandemic. Joe DeLisi, a biochemist at the University of California, San Francisco, said an avian influenza pandemic may be unlikely because there is no evidence that it is spreading among humans. Said. But he said there was “reason to be cautious” because the virus could mutate and spread between people.Avian influenza outbreak Infections among cattle and goats thought to be caused by infected birds in several U.S. states, including Texas, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, and Kansas, are usually linked to these species. It has caused concern among experts because it is less contagious.texas state officials report Earlier this month, a man contracted bird flu after coming into contact with infected dairy cows. This is the second time that humans have been infected with H5N1 avian influenza in the United States. The first thing that happened was 2022 When a person in Colorado contracted the disease from infected poultry. Farah called the U.S. outbreak “of great concern” and urged public health officials to continue to monitor the situation closely “because there are many ways in which the virus could spread.”
tangent
In the event of an avian influenza pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration approved The supply of vaccines available in the United States is small, as there are several vaccines for humans. But it's not enough to protect all Americans.The government has made it clear schedule Mass-producing these vaccines in case of a human outbreak could take at least six months to produce enough for the entire population.
