Doctors group recommends more testing during pregnancy as syphilis cases in U.S. newborns surge





With syphilis cases among newborns in the United States soaring, medical groups now recommend that all pregnant patients be tested for sexually transmitted infections three times. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists announced new guidance Thursday that screening tests should be performed at the first prenatal visit, during the third trimester of pregnancy, and at birth. Although screening is not required, medical professionals typically follow this group's recommendations. “The number of cases of congenital syphilis is steadily increasing and has been on the rise for the past 10 years. And it's completely preventable… it's unacceptable,” said Roberts, director of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine. “We need to be able to diagnose and treat better,'' said Dr. Laura Riley, who helped lead the study. The group previously recommended testing once in the third trimester, but only for women who are considered at risk of contracting syphilis during pregnancy or who live in areas with high rates of syphilis. It was limited. But this risk-based approach “is problematic because it misses cases,” Riley says. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that more than 3,700 infants will be born with congenital syphilis in 2022, the highest number in more than 30 years. U.S. health officials have called for increased prevention, including screening with blood tests. In its advisory, the obstetrics and gynecology group said that according to CDC statistics, nearly 9 out of 10 cases of congenital syphilis that year “could have been prevented with timely testing and treatment.” Infections during pregnancy are usually treated with at least two doses of penicillin. Babies born to women with untreated syphilis may be stillborn or die soon after birth. The disease can also cause other problems in newborns, including bone deformities, severe anemia, and blindness and hearing loss. “I hope everyone takes this issue seriously. Children with congenital syphilis can have devastating birth defects. This is very sad. '' Riley said. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.

