Allergy season is coming earlier and more intensely





If you're already sneezing and have watery eyes, health experts say it's likely because allergy season is getting longer and more intense. What you need to know The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said seasonally warmer temperatures and changing precipitation patterns can increase the amount of pollen in the air earlier in the season and over longer periods of time.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States (PNAS) found that the total amount of pollen increased by 21% between 1990 and 2018.

Spectrum News 1 meteorologists said allergy season is about two to two-and-a-half weeks early in New York this year. Samantha Caban is feeling the effects of allergies this spring. “I start to sneeze. My throat feels a little tight because of my asthma. And I start to feel like I have to cough,” Caban said. “I had to shower twice a day to get rid of the pollen. Sometimes I have to put eye drops in because my eyes sting. Sometimes I can't even work.” Since childhood, Cavan has suffered from allergies to pollen, grass, and dust. “I'm very sensitive to the environment,” Ms. Cavan said. She is even allergic to certain plant-based foods due to exposure to pollen. Cavan's allergies have gotten worse over the years and she feels they are affecting her daily life. “I love spring, but spring doesn't love me,” Cavan said. “I love being outside and I love this kind of weather. But sometimes I don't enjoy it as much as others.” According to 2021 data, Cavan is one of more than 80 million people in the United States who suffer from seasonal allergies. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “All the typical symptoms are reported: runny nose, stuffy nose, bloodshot head, watery eyes, itchy eyes. But on the other hand, just reporting them makes you feel less like yourself and you don’t have enough energy. “Many people have vague, foggy thinking,” said Dr. Neil Smoller, a holistic pharmacist and owner of Village Apothecary. US Department of Health and Human Services It said seasonally warmer temperatures and changing precipitation patterns could result in more pollen being dispersed into the air earlier in the season and over longer periods of time. Research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) They found that the total amount of pollen increased by 21% between 1990 and 2018. “It's scary. I mean, it's scary that the weather is changing so dramatically that we're experiencing something we've never experienced at any given time,” Smoller said. Allergies can be treated with a variety of treatments, including oral prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, eye drops, and nasal sprays, depending on your symptoms and your doctor's recommendations. “Allergy medications need to be taken early and often. Consistency and persistence are paramount,” Smoller said. Cavan continues to treat his allergies with several different medications. However, I am considering seeing a doctor and getting allergy shots. “We'll see how this spring goes. My allergies have gotten pretty bad so I might have to do that,” Caban said. spectrum news 1 Allergy season is about two to two-and-a-half weeks early in New York this year, meteorologists say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/news/2024/04/18/allergy-season-extends

