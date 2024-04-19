Breaking down the stigma, dispelling misconceptions and improving IBS care

Although it is one of the most common diseases diagnosed by gastroenterologists, affecting 10-15% of people in the United States. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) It remains largely marginalized, with many patients suffering in silence.1

Like many people with IBS, Jeffrey Roberts has struggled to find the right care, hopping from doctor to doctor in search of a doctor who doesn't believe his health problems are “all in his head.” I had a hard time.From when he was first diagnosed with IBS as a teenager until undergoing additional tests. crohn's disease Roberts, who was diagnosed in her 40s, said it was difficult to find people who understood the quality of life issues she was suffering from.

“When I was first diagnosed, there was so little information available that I started going out and researching treatment options and doctors who had research that I could leverage,” Roberts said. explained in an interview. HCP Live. “Thus, I started attending medical conferences to really pass the information on to patients. The idea was fine. I treat myself, but I see a lot of different types of patients. I want to have the knowledge to be able to offer different treatment options, or to be able to communicate with doctors in a language they understand.”

Roberts' work as a patient advocate began in 1995 when she founded the first IBS patient community website. Then in 2016, as a public education advocacy community, he launched the IBS Patient Support Group Community, co-founded His IBS Tuesday Night, and ultimately he founded World IBS Day in 2019.2, 3

Until now, April has been named IBS Awareness Month, but Roberts said the month of April has been named IBS Awareness Month, and Roberts explained how no one is “directing traffic” to raise awareness and encourage patients to seek treatment for any symptoms. He explained that he thought it would be more beneficial to choose a day to focus all of his attention on. they may have experienced. Although he acknowledged that great advances have been made in the treatment of IBS since he was first diagnosed, he also noted that there are still many issues that remain, which he hopes his patient advocacy efforts can help address. thinking.

“Years ago, when understanding of the brain-gut axis was in its infancy, some health care providers believed that symptoms were all 'in the head' because routine tests at the time could not pinpoint the cause of symptoms. “It's there,” he told the patient. '' explained Brian Lacey, M.D., a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, in an interview. HCP Live, point out that this understanding has evolved in recent years. “We know that psychological distress affects the brain, which in turn can affect the gut. Therefore, some IBS patients may find that continued psychological distress can cause their symptoms to flare up.” It is important to point out that anxiety itself, or depression, does not directly cause IBS.

Despite recent advances in our understanding of the true mechanisms behind IBS, important misconceptions remain among healthcare providers and continue to negatively impact the care patients receive.

In an interview with HCP LiveHannibal Parson, M.D., assistant professor and medical director of the Center for Diversity and Health Equity at the University of Washington, said that despite evidence to the contrary, many healthcare professionals do not consider IBS to be a purely psychological condition. , explained his ongoing treatment as follows: Despite a variety of other treatment opportunities, some of which are highly evidence-based, and guidelines in place, they still encourage patients to sleep well, drink water, and manage stress. I say this. ”

Even among those who recognize IBS as more than just a psychological condition, its former reputation as a “diagnosis of exclusion” persists and continues to influence many clinicians' approaches to IBS assessment, management, and treatment. I am.

“In the distant past, we were taught that irritable bowel syndrome was a diagnosis of exclusion, and that patients had to undergo a battery of tests to make that diagnosis,” Lacey said, adding that some health care providers explained how people continue to hastily classify patients as having irritable bowel syndrome. They have gastrointestinal symptoms that are not easily diagnosed as things like inflammatory bowel disease or gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Dr. Anthony Lembo, associate director of research at the Cleveland Clinic Digestive Disease Institute, describes a similar diagnostic process: They just couldn't explain it to the same IBS group. ”

In 2021, the American College of Gastroenterology published the first clinical guidelines for IBS management, aimed at identifying and answering important diagnostic and clinical questions. Key recommendations include:

Use aggressive diagnostic strategies compared to diagnostic strategies of exclusion to reduce the time to initiate appropriate treatment.

Perform serologic testing to rule out celiac disease in patients with IBS and diarrheal symptoms, and test fecal calprotectin to rule out inflammatory bowel disease in patients with suspected IBS and diarrheal symptoms.

A limited trial of a low FODMAP diet to improve overall symptoms in IBS patients.

To treat overall IBS with constipation symptoms, use chloride channel activators and guanylyl cyclase activators.

Use rifaximin to treat global IBS with diarrhea symptoms and gut-directed psychotherapy to treat global IBS symptoms.

The researchers believe that these recommendations, in addition to other statements and information in the guideline regarding diagnostic strategies, specific drugs, doses, and duration of treatment, can influence new guidelines, assist in drug and dietary development, and It claimed to direct changes in study design and provide information to regulators. agency.Four

However, despite these guidelines providing a clear outline for the management of irritable bowel syndrome, many clinicians continue to ignore these patients, and Lembo attributes this to both gastrointestinal and psychological factors. He believes the combination of social irritable bowel syndrome frustrates clinicians and drives patients away.

Dr. Lacey offered a similar explanation, saying, “Some health care providers don't yet know enough about the brain-gut axis and gut-brain interaction disorders that they don't want to tell patients, “We need to do more to treat the symptoms.'' You might say, 'There's nothing to do.'” In fact, there are multiple treatments available. ”

Mark Pimentel, M.D., executive director of the Medically Allied Science and Technology (MAST) Program at Cedars-Sinai University, echoed the need to stay up to date on the latest news in primary care and in so many disease areas. However, he also admitted that: There is education out there and IBS is not a rare disease. You should be familiar with it. ”

He went on to point out the fundamental problem with the name irritable bowel syndrome, saying, “You're irritable, you have a problem with your gut, and it's a syndrome. So you don't know what's going on. '', he further emphasized. It is important to uncover the root causes of IBS, confirm its organic underpinnings, and ultimately dispel widespread misconceptions about IBS, right down to its name.

But this is no easy feat, and Pimentel believes a lack of funding is the main reason. Specifically, he mentioned that Crohn's disease receives far more funding, even though it affects some people with IBS. To obtain better funding and ultimately help patients achieve better outcomes, Pimentel emphasized the need for a deeper understanding of the biological causes of IBS.

Roberts expressed hope that advocacy efforts such as World IBS Day will help achieve this goal in the future, concluding: Every disease seems to have its own date, and IBS has its own date, April 19th. ”

