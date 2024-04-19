Health
New Diabetes Guidelines for Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Uses
top line
The American College of Physicians has issued new guidelines for type 2 diabetes treatment, recommending for the first time that another class of diabetes drugs called GLP-1 and SGLT-2 be used in conjunction with metformin; Continued drug shortages in GLP could worsen further. -1 second.
important facts
GLP-1 It is a drug designed to manage obesity and type 2 diabetes by interacting with the hungry part of the brain to suppress appetite and lower blood sugar levels and A1C. SGLT-2 It prevents the kidneys from reabsorbing sugar made by the body, lowering blood sugar levels.
ACP recommends treating type 2 diabetes with GLP-1 agonists to reduce the risk of all-cause mortality, major cardiovascular events and stroke; We recommend using SGLT-2 to reduce the risk of Progression of chronic kidney disease and hospitalization for congestive heart failure, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
In the latest guidelines, the ACP also recommends against the use of DPP-4 inhibitors in combination with metformin, as there is new evidence showing that DPP-4 does not reduce disease or mortality.
However, the cost of GLP-1 is high and approximately $1,070and SGLT-2 – The most common SGLT-2 costs are: $650According to an accompanying editorial by Fatima Zaid, an internist at Duke University's Department of General Internal Medicine, this can pose a “significant barrier” to providing patients with access to treatment.
This is an ACP update 2017 guidelinesThe paper recommends that doctors prescribe metformin to patients with type 2 diabetes and recommends the use of other diabetes drugs such as SGLT-2 and DPP-4 as second-line drugs to help improve hyperglycemia. .
Will this affect the supply of Glp-1?
Some GLP-1 drugs are already in short supply due to high demand. The diabetes drug Ozempic is available in all doses, while Nordisk's weight loss drug Wigoby is available in all doses. shortage except for the highest dose of 2.4 milligrams. Nordisk has not said when supply will improve.nordisk Said According to Forbes, the company plans to gradually increase the supply of all doses of Wegoby through the remainder of this year, and in its annual report said it is eliminating “bottlenecks” from its supply chain, such as making disposable injection pens. He said he was looking into ways to remove it.Eli Lilly Diabetes Drug Full Dosage Munjaro The weight-loss drug Zepbound and its weight-loss drug Zepbound, both containing the active ingredient tirzepatide, are in short supply until at least the end of June, with the exception of the 2.5-milligram dose, according to the Food and Drug Administration's Drug Shortages. database. The 2.5 milligram dose is the lowest Lilly offers and is often the dose patients are started on when they are first prescribed the drug.Patients usually continue taking the medication for at least a period of time four weeks You can then move on to the next higher dose, but this may not be an option if you are still low on medication.Lily Said The company plans to open a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina by the end of the year to increase supply, according to NBC News.
big number
38.4 million. According to , this is the number of Americans with diabetes in 2021, representing 11.6% of the population. data From the American Diabetes Association. An additional 97.6 million people over the age of 18 had prediabetes.
Main background
Many studies have been conducted on the effects of GLP-1 on diabetes and weight loss. During a 72-week trial, participants saw “significant and sustained reductions in body weight” by taking tirzepatide, regardless of the dose of the drug (2022) study found. According to the results of a 2021 study, participants who took semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wigovy, reduced their body fat by an average of 15%. study.german researcher found Semaglutide led to improvements in blood sugar levels and weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes after a six-month trial. According to , tirzepatide “strongly” improved blood sugar levels and aided weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes. the study Published in JAMA Network Open.
