Syphilis testing recommendations for pregnant women





Data shows that the incidence of congenital syphilis in infants has tripled.

ATLANTA — A Rapid increase in syphilis It is changing the way we care for pregnant mothers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syphilis cases among pregnant mothers have more than tripled in recent years. In 2016, approximately 87 cases were reported per 100,000 live births, but that number jumped to 280 by 2022. For newborns, the numbers are even more staggering. Nationwide, cases of congenital syphilis soared 755% from 2012 to 2021. According to CDC data. 11Alive medical expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy said this infection can be deadly for children. “It can lead to miscarriage or premature birth in the first trimester. If a baby is born with syphilis, they may go blind or have blood problems. They may have bone abnormalities. So the child has a lot of problems. happens,” Reddy said. Only this weekAmerican College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists It has issued new guidance recommending that pregnant women undergo at least three tests. sexually transmitted diseases. Previous guidelines called for only high-risk women to be tested once during pregnancy. Reddy said that while testing of pregnant mothers has already been done several times in Georgia, this recommendation from the governing body of obstetricians and gynecologists changes the standard of care and will impact mothers and infants across the country. He said it would be. “Georgia had already tested three times during pregnancy, but no other state had tested. But once ACOG issued the recommendation, all states followed suit and began testing pregnant women for syphilis.” should be increased in frequency,” she said. Lifelong complications. ” Reddy said many women don't know they have syphilis because the symptoms don't necessarily appear in everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/news/health/syphilis-numbers-soar-new-recommendation-test-pregnant-women/85-bbd30cf5-6757-483c-8054-e616fbe52361 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos