5 reasons why you can't lose weight with GLP-1 drugs

There are many reasons why a patient is classified as a non-responder, and there may be multiple factors.

“As with other categories of medicines, one prescription may not be best for all patients,” he says. Dr. Megan Garcia Webb, MD , is triple board certified in internal medicine, lifestyle medicine, and obesity medicine. “It is also important that the patient does not rely on one drug for all of his health success.”

Physicians understand that patients can be categorized as either responders or non-responders, even if the data shows they are more likely to respond. states that it is essential to do so.

While these numbers look promising, they also mean that 13.8% of people did not experience clinically significant weight loss.

One 2021 clinical trial It showed that 86.2% of over 800 participants achieved “clinically significant” weight loss after taking the 2.4mg weekly dose. Semaglutide (sold under brand name) Ozempic and Wegovy) for 68 weeks.

Ozempic and Wegs It's been called a game changer for people living with obesity and overweight.

Dr. Michael L. GlickmanDoctor of Medicine defines “success” as GLP-1 Drug therapy is considered a weight loss of 5% or more after 3 months of treatment.

“But ideally we would like to achieve at least 10-15% in clinical practice. [bodyweight loss]That can lead to more meaningful metabolic health,” says Dr. M., a triple board certified physician in family medicine, lifestyle medicine, and obesity medicine. revolutionary medicine. “How someone will respond to a weight loss drug can be a little unpredictable. Research shows that for every drug there is a subgroup of 'non-responders.' ”

why? The five reasons health experts see most often are:

Lifestyle changes

A footnote that is sometimes overlooked is that the semaglutide trial ( This one A study of more than 1,900 adults published in 2021 included a lifestyle intervention in both the placebo and medication groups.

“To see the best response to GLP-1 drugs, patients typically need to follow the six pillars of lifestyle medicine,” Glickman says. Those pillars are:

Eat a plant-forward diet

regular exercise

managing stress

avoid substance use

maintain strong social relationships with family and friends

Are these novel? No, but Glickman says they are essential to people, whether they are healthy or not. trying to lose weight or not, which may interfere with the effectiveness of anti-obesity drugs.

2023 study He pointed out another reason why exercise is essential for people taking weight loss drugs: When a person loses weight, lose muscle mass.

Exercise helps reduce that loss and associated risks such as injury.

Not taking medicine as prescribed

Taking the correct dosage regularly is important for success.

“If a medication is not taken as prescribed, such as by forgetting a dose or not following the timing or dosage instructions, it may not be as effective.” Dr. Joshua Quinones, MDa board-certified internal medicine physician at the Manhattan Medical Board; lab finder.

The causes of this problem range from a lack of education on how to take medications to forgetfulness. Additionally, research shows that you are more likely to lose weight if you take this drug for a long time.

a 2022 trial They showed that people regained two-thirds of their weight within a year of stopping 2.4 mg of weekly semaglutide. Similarly, Quinones says you may not see any weight loss.

“GLP-1 agonists often require a period of treatment to reach their full effect,” he says. “Premature discontinuation or failure to adhere to the prescribed regimen may result in failure to achieve treatment goals.”

Recall that this trial followed patients for over a year (68 weeks).

a 2021 Trial A response by week 20 predicted 15% weight loss success, with more than 96% of participants demonstrating that they could maintain weight loss.

in Reuters report Only 32% of people said they were still taking Ozempic and Wigovy a year later, according to an analysis by pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics.

Not everyone can afford to continue using drugs for long periods of time.of Monthly cost Drugs like Wegovy cost about $1,000.

A report says insurance programs, including Medicare, don't always cover weight-loss drugs, and a bill to expand Medicare coverage to anti-obesity drugs has stalled. Scientific American Report. Even if people can afford the drugs, shortages are plaguing patients.

Beyond access – important elements — Patients may experience side effects such as gastrointestinal discomfort. For some people, these side effects are enough to stop taking the drug altogether.

“Drug side effects often go away over time, but if the side effects are severe enough, some patients may decide it's not worth seeing what happens,” Garcia-Webb says. . “The ultimate goal of these medicines is to improve people's health and quality of life, and it doesn't mean they need to use up all their sick leave.”

Other medical problems

A person may have other medical problems that are undiagnosed or untreated or undertreated.

“Some medical problems – hypothyroidismsleep apnea, chronic insomniaJust to name a few, weight loss should be treated before you begin treatment, as it can hinder your weight loss efforts,” says Garcia-Webb.

Additionally, some may suffer from eating disorders.

“For patients suffering from obesity” Bulimia“Bulimia can sometimes be corrected with GLP-1 agonists, but this is not always the case,” says Garcia-Webb.

a Looking back on 2024 A small pilot study suggests that GLP-1 can alleviate some eating disorders, but researchers said more rigorously collected data are needed.

insulin resistance

Ozempic is designed to treat diabetics and help lower A1C. However, research 2022 Story Review indicating that weight loss with GLP-1 drugs may be reduced.

“If you already have an established metabolic disease, especially if it's been established for a long time, it's an even harder battle to reverse that abnormality,” Glickman says.

The reaction is physiological.

“In patients with type 2 diabetes, the body's ability to stimulate insulin secretion in response to GLP-1 is reduced,” Quinones explains. “Normally, GLP-1 helps control blood sugar levels by stimulating the pancreas to release insulin after meals. However, this response may not be as strong as it is in people without diabetes. The response to GLP-1 is weakened. This can make it difficult for people with diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels and may require alternative treatments or dosage adjustments.

drug interference

People who take GLP-1 drugs with other drugs may have less weight loss.

“If patients are taking certain medications at the same time, it can be difficult to lose weight. promote weight gainsuch as certain antidepressants beta blocker'' Glickman said.

Garcia-Webb agrees, recommending talking to your health care provider about other medications you're taking before starting GLP-1 treatment and if you're not seeing weight loss.