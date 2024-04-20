New study defines specific genomic changes associated with transmissibility of monkeypox virus





Scientists at Mount Sinai, in collaboration with researchers at the Carlos III Institute of Health (ISCIII) in Madrid, Spain, are investigating possible correlates of changes in virus transmissibility observed in the 2022 outbreak. identified and identified changes in the genome of monkeypox virus. The results of this survey were announced on April 18th. Nature Communications.

Monkeypox virus (MPXV) is a double-stranded DNA virus that can infect animals and humans. MPXV causes a disease known as mpox, with symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and rash. Most cases are mild and tend to get better on their own. However, mpox can be very painful and can cause permanent scarring. MPXV first infected cynomolgus monkeys imported to Belgium in 1958 and has caused sporadic human disease outbreaks in central and western Africa since the 1970s. In May 2022, multiple countries, including the United States, reported an increase in MPXV infections and related illnesses, including clusters of cases potentially related to superspread events in Belgium, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Although the number of new infections associated with the 2022 outbreak has declined over time, infections continue to occur among unvaccinated people, some of whom may This includes current increases in Africa. As circulation of the virus increases in humans, the risk of the emergence of more transmissible variants that have the potential to become endemic within the human population increases. “Biological preparedness and virological surveillance includes the study of the causes that facilitate zoonotic disease spillover and human-to-human transmission. The observation of significant changes in the epidemiological characteristics of these infections should renew interest in understanding their transmission status. That should be a big red flag,” said Dr. Gustavo Palacios, professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and senior author of the study. To conduct this study, researchers analyzed samples from 46 patients infected with MPXV who were diagnosed and sequenced at ISCIII during the early stages of the 2022 mpox epidemic. The research team performed high-quality sequencing of the complete monkeypox virus genome for each study participant and established a link between genomic variation in different sequence groups and epidemiological associations related to virus evolution, transmission, and infectious ability. Possible correlations were identified. The researchers said the repeatedly observed genomic changes were located in genomic regions that may be associated with viral adaptation. These specific locations are thought to contribute to the regulation of viral replication cycles, fitness, and entry and exit routes. These changes appear in regions known as low-complexity genomic regions that are particularly difficult to sequence and analyze, explaining why they have been overlooked. This highly sophisticated complete genome sequencing was made possible through the use of two advanced sequencing technologies. single-molecule long-read sequencing (to cover highly repetitive regions) and deep short-read sequencing (to provide accuracy and depth). By detailing the genomic changes within these repetitive genome sequences and linking them to key viral functions, researchers provide the most insight into the increased transmissibility observed during the 2022 mpox outbreak. provides a plausible explanation. “These findings may provide the first hints that will help us understand the unique characteristics of the strains associated with sustained human-to-human transmission that have not been observed before in these pathogens.” No,” says Dr. Palacios. “A better understanding of the doors that facilitate transmission of viral pathogens and influence clinical symptoms will allow us to develop more effective prevention and treatment strategies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240419131858.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos