When to consider knee replacement surgery and how it has changed over the past 10 years | McLaren Healthcare News







April 19, 2024

Author: McLaren Flint According to a study completed by lancet, osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and the leading cause of chronic pain and long-term disability in adults. Osteoarthritis most commonly affects the hips, knees, and hands, but most joints can be affected. The study also claims that knee osteoarthritis will increase by 75% by 2050. Millions of Americans suffer from osteoarthritis, and it's important to know how to deal with the pain. If you are diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis, there are several ways to relieve your pain other than surgery. These may include: Braces – Properly worn knee braces provide support and relief.

Injections or Infusions – Cortisone/Steroid Injections

Lifestyle modifications – such as weight loss and exercise

painkillers or anti-inflammatories If you've exhausted these options and your knee pain is still affecting your lifestyle, it may be time to consider surgery. “Knee replacement surgery is primarily indicated for severe arthritis or bone breakdown that negatively impacts daily function and quality of life,” he said. Dr.Ajay SrivastavaOrthopedic surgeon performing surgery. mclaren flint. “There are partial and total knee replacement surgeries, depending on the patient's needs. Most patients will need a total knee replacement.” Thanks to many advances in technology and medicine, recovery from joint replacement surgery is much different than it was 10 years ago. “Most joint replacement surgeries are performed on an outpatient basis, and patients go home the same or the next day,” Dr. Srivastava said. “Doing strengthening exercises before surgery, eating a nutritious diet, and maintaining a healthy weight are all ways to improve surgical outcomes and recovery.” On average, most patients are able to drive a car 2 to 3 weeks after surgery and play golf or travel 6 weeks after surgery. If you work in an office, you may be able to return to work within a few weeks after surgery. However, it may take up to 12 weeks after surgery before you can return to work that involves heavy physical labor. After surgery, most patients feel that they can now enjoy the things they loved before osteoarthritis affected their lives. However, there are some limitations to creating a new knee joint. “We ask patients to avoid high-impact activities such as weight lifting and extreme sports,” Dr. Srivastava said. “But in most cases, patients are able to do more after knee replacement than they could with a worn-out knee joint.” If you're suffering from knee pain that won't go away, it may be time to consider your options to get back to doing what you love.click here Learn more about the orthopedic services offered at McLaren Flint.

