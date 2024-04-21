Can 200g of yogurt daily reverse pre-diabetes and lower blood sugar levels? Understanding Iranian research | Health and Wellness News





Does yogurt hold the secret to reversing pre-diabetes, where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not enough to cause diabetes? A new study from Iran that followed more than 300 participants for nine years finds that full-fat yogurt (200g) daily was able to improve hyperglycemia and prevent progression to type 2 diabetes. Dr Jajeet Singh Wasil, head of endocrinology and diabetes at Medanta, Gurugam, agrees that yogurt could potentially benefit people. prediabetes This is because Indians tend to progress to full-blown diabetes very quickly. “However, it is wrong to say that yogurt alone will reverse prediabetes unless supported by other corrective measures,” he added. What is the relationship between full-fat yogurt and blood sugar levels? The benefits of yogurt have been documented in prospective community-based studies and meta-analyses of numerical studies. Rich in essential fatty acids and probiotics that improve gut health. As we all know, a healthy gut microbiome, including good bacteria, prevents the development of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Yogurt has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Some essential fatty acids can help lower blood sugar levels when taken over a long period of time. Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed yogurt manufacturers to promote yogurt's role in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. The FDA agreed with the claim that eating at least 2 cups of yogurt a week may reduce your chances of developing diabetes. A 2015 Chinese study published in PLOS One found that probiotics significantly reduced fasting blood sugar and fasting plasma insulin levels. Lower fasting plasma insulin levels indicate more effective glycemic control. How much yogurt should prediabetics and diabetics consume per day? In a meta-analysis of more than 20 studies, consuming 80 to 125 g of yogurt per day was associated with a 14 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A previous study found that eating one more serving of yogurt a day reduced your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 18 percent. Fortunately, most unsweetened yogurts have a relatively modest carbohydrate content, making them a good choice for people trying to manage their blood sugar levels. Don't eat any sweetened yogurt, and count each cup of yogurt in your calorie count for the day. But this is just one of many diets to prevent diabetes. Pay attention to your overall nutrition, fitness, better sleep, and stress management. How can you incorporate yogurt into your daily routine? You can mix it with fruit, eat it with smoothies, dress salads, eat it with oats and seeds for breakfast, or even eat it on its own in place of dessert.

