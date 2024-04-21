As the climate warms, wildfires could make our air more dangerous, says study





A warming climate could lead to more wildfires, and those fires could cause worsening air quality, a new study finds. A study involving multiple universities was published this month. National Economic Research Bureau; The study found that climate change could fuel more wildfires, costing Americans more money and potentially lives. Rather than examining the direct effects of wildfires, this study examines how reduced air quality affects the United States. Air quality is measured by measuring the prevalence of particulates, typically 2.5 μm or smaller, in the air. When wildfires burn, the number of particulates in the air increases. The study estimates that these additional large wildfires will cause 27,800 excess deaths per year by 2050 under high warming scenarios, compared to estimated levels from 2011 to 2020. 76% increase. see next: According to CDC, fever-related emergency department visits will skyrocket in 2023 The study found that smoke deaths due to climate change could cost $244 billion a year until mid-century. “Our predictions on smoke PM2.5 and its impact on mortality will support climate science, health and policy research to better understand the drivers and impacts of smoke PM2.5 under climate change. “This can help inform policy priorities to address its negative impacts,” the study says. the authors wrote. “Our estimates suggest that health impacts from climate-induced smoke PM2.5 may be among the most harmful effects of climate change in the United States. Based on our results. “Designing and implementing policies to reduce wildfire smoke and protect vulnerable communities has real health potential, now and for decades to come.'' We aim to provide the above benefits. ” who It says particulates produced by wildfire smoke can have a variety of negative health effects. “PM2.5 from wildfire smoke is associated with premature death in the general population and can cause and worsen lung, heart, brain/nervous system, skin, intestine, kidney, eye, nose, and liver disease. The World Health Organization said: the organization said. “It has also been shown to cause cognitive impairment and memory loss. Firefighters and emergency responders are also particularly affected by injuries, burns, and smoke inhalation at high concentrations.” The authors noted that the study had a number of limitations. One of the unknowns is deciding where people will live. Living near wildfire-prone areas could lead to further excess deaths, the study warns. Trending articles in scrippsnews.com

