Groundbreaking research on post-traumatic stress disorder





The consortium's database was assembled from a variety of sources representing different causes and levels of trauma. Niebergelt said sources include the Ocean Resilience Study, which evaluated U.S. Marines before and after their deployment, and the Army STARRS, a longitudinal study of U.S. Army soldiers. Another is the Grady Trauma Project, which involves victims of violent crime, primarily inner-city African Americans. Other datasets incorporated into PGC's PTSD megadata list are from electronic health records (EHRs) and his VA Million Veterans Program. The consortium also incorporates data from Europe and Latin America. At the appropriate stage, consortium members will agree to a data freeze and begin investigations to identify specific genes likely to be associated with PTSD. The paper is a “milestone” in understanding the genetic component of PTSD, Niebergelt said. “This is the first time that there is actually a very strong genetic signal,” said Maihofer, who analyzed the data. Gene signals (essentially mapping RNA or DNA activity associated with PTSD) allow the consortium to pinpoint specific genes and analyze gene expression pathways for future research and eventual treatment strategies. Maihofer explained that it is now possible to do so. Niebergeld said there are several directions the consortium wants to take as next steps. One is to increase and diversify the sample size. She said the group has received funding from the National Institute of Mental Health to go to Africa and enroll Africans in genetics research, an effort led by co-chair Koenen. “This could help improve risk prediction for other people of African descent, who have been relatively ignored in previous research,” Niebergelt noted. Co-author from University of California, San Diego In addition to first authors Caroline M. Nievergelt and Adam X. Maihofer, authors affiliated with the Department of Psychiatry, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, include: Dewleen G. Baker, Carol E. Franz, William S. Kremen, and Elizabeth A. Mikita, Sonya B. Norman, Matthew S. Panison, and Murray B. Stein are also affiliated with the UCSD Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences. Other UC San Diego authors are Anders M. Dale of the Department of Radiology and Neuroscience and Wesley K. Thompson of the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences. Other notable participants in the study PGC-PTSD Co-Chair: Kelly J. Ressler, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School; McLean Hospital and Boston University Chobanian & Avedisyan School of Medicine (Biogenetics); So did Kalestan C. Koenen of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Department of Epidemiology, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the Stanley Psychiatric Research Center. McLean Hospital Developmental Biological Psychiatry Research Program. The members of the writing group are: Elizabeth G. Atkinson, Department of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine; Chia-Yen Chen, Biogen Inc., Translational Science. Karmel W. Choi, Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital. Jonathan RI Coleman, King's College London, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence Maudsley Biomedical Research Center, and King's College London, Center for Sociogenetic and Developmental Psychiatry, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience. Nikolaos P. Daskalakis, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, Stanley Psychiatric Research Center, Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and McLean Hospital Center of Excellence for Depression and Anxiety Disorders; Laramie E. Duncan, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University. Renato Polimanti, Department of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine, Connecticut Medical Center, Virginia; competing interests Murray B. Stein has received consulting income in the past three years from Aptinyx, atai Life Sciences, BigHealth, Biogen, Bionomics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Delix Therapeutics, EmpowerPharm, Engrail Therapeutics, Janssen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, NeuroTrauma Sciences, and Otsuka US. I am getting . He works with PureTech Health, Sage Therapeutics, and Roche/Genentech. He also holds stock options in Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals and Epivario. Anders M. Dale owns stock in his CorTechs Labs, serves on the Human Longevity Science Advisory Board and the Mohn Medical Imaging and Visualization Center, and also receives funding through research grants from General Electric Healthcare. Masu. The other authors associated with UCSD declare no competing interests. support and funding Primary financial support for PGC-PTSD was provided by National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) grants R01MH106595 and R01MH124847, Cohen Veterans Affairs Biosciences, and the Stanley Psychiatric Research Center at the Broad Institute. A complete list of authors and their affiliations, competing interests, and sources of funding/support is available at: paper.

