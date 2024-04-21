Health
Why the rise in measles cases is a big problem in the US
Since January 1, 121 measles cases have been reported in 18 US states.cent According to this year's CDC. From January to March 2024 alone, the total number of measles cases was 30% Of the total number of cases reported since the beginning of 2020.
To put this in perspective, 13 measles cases were reported in 2020, 49 in 2021, 121 in 2022, 58 in 2023, and 121 this year. The increase in cases is particularly concerning because measles was thought to have been eradicated by the United States since 2000. This means that the disease should no longer be present all the time, although it occasionally occurs.
The increase in the number of infected people is a problem for various reasons. The increase in the number of infections is mainly due to international travel and lower vaccination rates among children. Low vaccination rates threaten herd immunity. Herd immunity refers to the protection afforded to a community against a contagious disease when a certain percentage of the population becomes immune through vaccination or previous exposure. In the case of measles, herd immunity is achieved by: 95% Half the population has been vaccinated.
However, 12 states and Washington, D.C., report vaccination rates below 90% as of the 2022-2023 school year. NBC News. According to the report, 82% of measles cases this year occurred in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. CDC.
More and more parents are becoming hesitant to vaccinate their children, and this hesitancy to vaccinate false alarm False claims that vaccines are ineffective and may be linked to autism. Of course, there is no scientific evidence linking vaccination to the development of autism.
As vaccine hesitancy increases and herd immunity declines, the door opens for a measles resurgence in the United States. The disease is one of the most contagious viruses that spreads through droplets from an infected person's coughs or sneezes. This virus lives on contaminated surfaces and can stay in the air for up to two hours, and if those around you do not have immunity, an infected person can spread the disease to 90% of those nearby. It may spread. The highly contagious nature of the virus means outbreaks can spread rapidly, especially in communities with low vaccination rates and vulnerable populations.
As cases increase, vulnerable people are more likely to contract the disease. These people include infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems who cannot be vaccinated against measles. such as patients undergoing chemotherapy or those who have undergone organ transplants. This means during periods when measles outbreaks are active. These people are much more likely than the general population to experience severe illness or hospitalization from the virus. This year alone, 56% of people reported to have been infected with measles were hospitalized in the United States, according to . CDC.
If the number of people infected with measles increases, it can lead to serious complications. Measles usually causes fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash. It can also lead to more serious complications. These include pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and in rare cases, death.
Finally, measles outbreaks place a significant burden on health systems across the country, especially in areas with low vaccination coverage. Hospitals that are busy treating measles patients mean resources and health workers are diverted from caring for patients with other illnesses. Imagine coming to the emergency department complaining of abdominal pain, but not being able to see a doctor for hours because your doctor is trying to quell a local measles outbreak. If the number of infections is increasing, this exact scenario will become a reality.
Measles cases are on the rise in the United States, posing a serious public health threat to all of us. However, it may be completely preventable through vaccination. Children are usually given the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old and again between 4 and 6 years of age. The first dose is 93% effective in preventing measles, and the second dose is 97% effective.
What parent wouldn't want to protect their child?
