Childhood abuse triples risk of alcohol and drug use disorders





New research published in scientific journal Dependence found that people who were abused as children were three times more likely to be hospitalized for alcohol or drug use disorders by age 40 than those who were not abused. Did. The study used data on more than 6,000 children born at Mater Mothers Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, between 1981 and 1983. Ten percent of those children (609 children) had received at least one child abuse notification (reported or substantiated) by age 15. Compared to the remaining children, these 609 children were 2.86 times more likely to be hospitalized for alcohol use disorder and 3.34 times more likely to be hospitalized for substance use disorder. The likelihood of hospitalization was more than three times higher for people who had two or more reported abuse notices from government agencies for both alcohol use disorder and drug use disorder. Abuse was defined as “reported” if a person's childhood medical history included a notification of abuse reported by a government agency. Child Protective Services has upgraded abuse to “substantiated” when there is reasonable cause to believe that a child has been, has been, or is likely to be abused or neglected. The study also subdivided childhood abuse into physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect. Those most likely to be hospitalized for alcohol use disorder were those who received a notification of evidence of sexual abuse before age 16 (3.48 times more likely). Those who received a report of emotional abuse before age 16 were most likely to be hospitalized for a substance use disorder (3.10 times). Most previous research on childhood adversity and alcohol and drug use disorders has focused on physical and sexual abuse. We specifically wanted to know whether emotional abuse and neglect were as strongly associated with subsequent alcohol and drug use disorders. As we hypothesized, the odds of hospitalization for alcohol and drug use disorders are similar across all subtypes of childhood abuse and neglect. ”

Dr Claudia Bull, lead author, Queensland Center for Mental Health Research Additional findings from this study (in both cases, “childhood” means under 16 years of age): The chances of being hospitalized for alcohol use disorder are: 2.88x for notifications with substantiated child neglect;

2.87 times more likely to receive a substantiated report of childhood emotional abuse

2.71 times higher for substantiated reports of childhood physical abuse. The likelihood of hospitalization for a substance use disorder is: 3.10x for notifications with substantiated child neglect

2.85x for substantiated notifications of childhood physical abuse;

Substantiated notifications of childhood sexual abuse are 2.52 times more likely

2.47 times higher for substantiated reports of childhood emotional abuse. sauce: addiction research group Reference magazines: Bull, C. other. (2024). Association between child maltreatment and hospitalization for alcohol and other drug use-related disorders by age 40: Results from the Childhood Adversity and Lifetime Morbidity Study. Dependence. doi.org/10.1111/add.16479.

