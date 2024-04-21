Health
'It's not a way to live': Exeter team's new study could offer hope to long-corona patients
A new study by researchers at the University of Exeter may offer a glimmer of hope for the estimated two million Brits battling the long-term coronavirus infection.
This brain training trial is expected to help people suffering from brain fog, a common symptom of the coronavirus.
Amber Rawlinson has been unable to work since contracting the disease in November 2021.
She rarely goes out and is tired from daily life.
The 22-year-old feels there is little support, treatment or even hope for her lingering coronavirus symptoms.
She said: “Good days rarely come, but I don't know when they will come. I don't know when my symptoms will subside and I'll be able to go out and do things.
“You have to choose what to do and when to do it, and do a lot of planning in advance.
“That's not really a way to live.”
Little is known about why some people are affected by long coronavirus.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has stopped counting the number of people involved, but at its last count more than two million people are thought to have been infected in the UK.
Amber said: “It prevents people from working, it prevents people from socializing, it affects them psychologically, and that means a lot of things.
“Four years have passed since then, and we still don't have any real answers.”
The University of Exeter is currently at the forefront of research into its causes and treatments.
“One of the really important things is that many people still have symptoms three years after being infected,” said Dr. David Strain, director of long coronavirus research at the university. Ta.
“Realistically, if you get through the first 12 months without much of a recovery trend, it's very unlikely that the disease will get better on its own.
“That is why research into this condition remains a key priority for health services.”
Their latest project, called Beacon, is based on research using brain-training puzzles in older adults who were already showing signs of cognitive decline.
It is hoped that this puzzle will reduce the impact of the long coronavirus on brain function.
The study took six months and required participants to spend about 10 minutes a day solving puzzles. If successful, it could provide a cost-effective treatment for one of the most common symptoms of the long coronavirus.
Professor Anne Corbett from the university said: It's not going to be the only treatment, but I think it's very important to make it available for free to people who want it.
“We know that there are two million people in the UK who have been infected with Long Coronavirus, and we know that at least 50 per cent of them are experiencing some form of brain fog, which is a huge number of people. People. We have to make this cost effective.”
Any research is good news for people like Amber, who are on the brink of the long COVID-19 journey. She just hopes this will lead to better understanding and treatments for this little-known but deeply debilitating disease.
