Parents describe baby's 'scary' measles symptoms as infections soar UK News





The parents of a five-month-old baby who contracted measles and had trouble breathing have described their “horrifying” ordeal as cases soar. England is facing measles The UK is in a state of emergency, with 86 confirmed cases in the past week, according to the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA). This brings the total number of measles cases recorded so far this year to around 900, a significant increase from 368 in all of 2023. Approximately two-thirds of those infected are under the age of 10. Health workers have this to say about the current outbreak: It started in the West Midlands last year.has now spread to every region of the country. London has become the latest hotspot, with five-month-old Margot House among those recently infected with the highly contagious disease. Mother Georgia House told Sky News: “It was really scary because I was holding a young baby. He was struggling to breathe and looked really bad. “She had a rash on her stomach, the back of her neck and her head.” image:

Margot's rash spread all over her stomach, neck, and head.



House said her daughter likely contracted measles when she was hospitalized for an allergic reaction earlier this month. Because Margot was less than 12 months old, she was not eligible for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and ended up back in hospital, needing help breathing and eating. The main symptoms of measles are high fever, sore and red watery eyes, coughing, sneezing, and a rash that usually appears after the initial symptoms. image:

Georgia House urges people to check their vaccination records



Measles vaccination in the UK was introduced in 1968, and its widespread use meant that until recently the disease had been virtually eradicated. Hundreds of children have been infected with the disease in recent weeks, and health officials say “thousands of children across the country are still not fully vaccinated and are suffering from serious illness and lifelong illness.'' “You may be at risk of complications.” read more:

What are the symptoms of measles?

NHS writes letter to young people on MMR jab drive image:

Margot and her father James



Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “The number of measles cases is increasing across the country, particularly in London in recent weeks.” “Parents should check their children's Red Book now to ensure their children are up to date on MMR and other routine vaccines. If in doubt, contact your GP. please confirm.” It added that GPs will be able to provide the necessary vaccinations to keep up to date. Although Margot will make a full recovery, her parents Georgia and James are encouraging anyone who may be late to get vaccinated to get vaccinated. “We can stop this from becoming an epidemic and becoming a pandemic,” House said. “Let's ensure that people who want to get vaccinated but don't have the opportunity can continue to live their lives without fear of contracting potentially life-threatening infections.”

