Balancing act: providing healthy meals for children

Parents say their child is a picky eater (51%), it's too expensive to eat healthy food (32%), their child doesn't like healthy food (27%), and there is food waste (23%) , explains that their biggest challenge is making sure their children eat a healthy diet. ) and don’t have time to prepare healthy food (12%).

When deciding how much to eat for their children, most parents (69%) feed their children slightly less than the adults in their family. There were fewer parents who let their children choose their intake (23%), used a predetermined amount from the package (5%), or gave their children the same amount as an adult (3%). Only 15% of parents said their family rule was that they had to finish everything on their plate, 54% said they had to try a portion of every dish, and 31% said they had to finish dinner. If they haven't finished their meal, they say they won't eat dessert. Most parents (71%) allow their children to have second helpings, but some parents only allow their children to have second helpings if they finish everything on their plate (21%), or only if they eat something healthy. (6%) only if they ate it. 61% of parents say if their child doesn't like what another family member is eating, they'll make them something different.

When grocery shopping and meal planning, parents say they try to limit the amount of certain foods to help their children maintain healthy eating habits. This includes limiting foods with added sugars (59%), processed foods (54%), and fats (17%). ) or meat (8%). Nearly all parents (94%) report trying at least one strategy for getting their child to eat vegetables as part of a healthy diet. For example, give your child vegetables every day (59%), fix vegetables to your child's preference (53%), let your child eat vegetables they've never eaten before (41%), or ask your child to buy vegetables at the grocery store. Let them choose (41%), or help prepare the vegetables (25%), hide the vegetables inside other food (25%), or reward them if they finish the serving vegetables (19%).

One-third (32%) of parents think the standard American diet is healthy for their children, compared to 47% who follow a Mediterranean diet, 31% who are vegetarian, and 22% who are plant-based/vegan. , the keto/low-carb diet was 13%. carbohydrate diet. Some parents report trying alternative diets for their children, including 8% Mediterranean diet, 9% vegetarian diet, 6% plant-based/vegan diet, and 4% keto/low-carb diet.

A balanced diet will keep your child healthy as he or she grows, providing energy and nutrients to grow and thrive. The CS Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health asked a national sample of parents of children ages 3 to 10 about the food and dietary choices they make for their children.

what it means

Feeding young children can be difficult because young children generally avoid unfamiliar foods and their food preferences change frequently. The preschool and elementary school years are important times to establish healthy habits regarding eating patterns and taste preferences, but parents often wonder if their children are eating enough and getting the nutrients they need. This often happens.

In this Mott poll, only one-third of parents rated the standard American diet as healthy for their children. This reflects parental awareness that the standard American diet is characterized by high amounts of saturated fat, added sugars, sodium, and refined carbohydrates, which can lead to excessive caloric intake beyond nutritional needs. It may be reflected. This can lead to excess weight and weight-related illnesses.

Family meal rules can either promote or hinder a child's healthy eating. Experts often recommend that parents give and children decide. This means that parents are responsible for providing healthy options and allowing their children to choose what foods they eat and how much they want to consume. Requiring children to eat everything on their plate or refraining from dessert until they have eaten all other foods can lead to overfeeding, especially if the portion size is too large for the child's age. there is. Food portions are key to reducing the risk of childhood obesity, but it can be difficult for parents to get their children the “right amount” of food. The USDA offers a visual called MyPlate to help parents estimate the recommended balance of major food groups and provides guidance on portion estimation.

An important role for parents is to make good choices when grocery shopping to help their children choose healthy meals and snacks. Many parents do not use this approach. Parents may have difficulty identifying unhealthy foods because foods marketed as healthy options may have added sugars or are processed. Some parents are wondering how much certain foods can negatively impact their child's long-term health, such as the link between “ultra-processed” foods and an increased risk of developing obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. you may not understand. In other situations, parents may give in to their child's requests for unhealthy foods or prefer those foods themselves.

Although vegetables contain a variety of essential nutrients, parents often face the challenge of getting their children to eat them. Offering vegetables every day creates a sense of familiarity. Involving your kids in choosing and cooking vegetables, creative presentations and using healthy dips can encourage them to try vegetables that they might be resistant to at first. Parents should be persistent in the hope that over time, their children will become more willing to eat vegetables on a regular basis.

Many parents will cook something else if their child doesn't like what other members of the family are eating, but the substitute foods are often not very healthy. Rather than forcing children to choose different menu items, parents should provide balanced meals and encourage children to try at least small amounts of healthy foods that may not be to their liking. Additionally, children learn by watching and imitating, so parents need to model balanced eating behaviors until their children's eating habits and taste preferences mature.

Some parents consider Mediterranean, vegetarian, or plant-based diets to be healthy alternatives, but relatively few have tried them on their children. Parents may be unsure whether these meals provide adequate nutrition for young children or may have concerns about how to ensure that such meals meet their child's nutritional needs. Especially with diets that limit animal products, parents should ensure their children get enough protein through alternative sources such as meat substitutes, tofu, and legumes.

Although the ketogenic diet is popular among adults, it is generally not suitable for children. A ketogenic diet can help treat certain types of epilepsy. Outside of those specific circumstances, parents should avoid putting their children on a ketogenic diet. This is because a ketogenic diet puts your child at risk of lacking the nutrients they need to grow and thrive.