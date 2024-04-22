Alzheimer's disease drug Requemby's rollout in the U.S. is sluggish, failing to become a big hit

Carolyn Davis, a retired business owner, travels 300 miles from her home in Pensacola Beach, Florida, to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, every two weeks for an hour-long infusion of a new drug that is expected to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Head over by car.

Davis, who has suffered from acute memory loss for four years since being diagnosed, credited Rekembi with his work. Last year, Requembi became the first fully approved treatment in the United States for the most common type of Alzheimer's disease. dementia — by restoring a sense of normalcy.

“I would forget the little things in everyday life. I would put an egg in it and boil it, but I would forget it. Papers were piled four feet high on my desk.” said Davis, 74. Her cognitive scores have improved by 20 percent since she started her biweekly infusions last November.

“Rekenbi” jointly developed by Eisai of Japan and Eisai of the United States biogen It improved the lives of Davis and thousands of other Americans after hundreds of other Alzheimer's treatments failed in clinical trials. However, the popularity of this drug has stagnated.

Eisai, which is leading the launch of Rekenbi, had set a goal of giving the treatment to 10,000 patients in the United States by the end of March. Instead, only about 5,600 patients had been approved for treatment by early April, according to a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services registry shared with the Financial Times.

Ten U.S.-based doctors interviewed by the FT say Rekenbi has fallen short of expectations due to a combination of the hard work required to provide the treatment, high costs, and concerns about its effectiveness and side effects.

“There's no clear clinical evidence like doctors had hoped, the product doesn't stop the disease the way patients had hoped, it's never going to be as big a hit as the industry hopes it will be, and it's not necessarily going to get Medicare benefits.” It doesn't save you any money.” [the federal health insurance scheme]'' said Robert Przybelski, a geriatrician at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin. Approximately 25 patients are being treated with the drug at the hospital.

To receive the 38 injections over an 18-month course, each patient must first have a PET brain scan and regular MRI scans to check for swelling. This is an adverse side effect that affects one in five patients.

But Medicare has balked at covering the high cost of the test for the 30.8 million people over 65 who participate in the program, and some neurologists stress that the risks and benefits are modest. and chose not to prescribe this drug.

Requemby, which costs $26,500 a year, was the first drug to come with a black box warning, the strictest designation for potential side effects. full approval has been granted Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the first time in 20 years.

The agency last month emphasized continued vigilance from regulators. Approval decision for Donamab delayed, Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's disease treatment. In clinical trials, the drug, which requires monthly infusions to remove amyloid beta protein from patients' brains, was found to have an even higher incidence of brain swelling.

An FDA advisory panel of outside experts is expected to rule on the drug in the coming months.

“Ultimately, there will be a minority of neurologists prescribing these drugs,” said Ranjan Douala, a neurologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida, who prescribed Rekenbi. Told.

Nevertheless, analysts are predicting explosive sales for the two drugs, considering that 7 million Americans and more than 50 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer's disease. There is. By 2030, Rekenbi and donanemab are expected to generate $2.2 billion and $5.5 billion annually, respectively, according to Bloomberg data.

The failure to gain early approval for Biogen and Eisai's 2021 Alzheimer's drug Adduhelm has made doctors and patients especially cautious about side effects, Douala said.

“This was one of the most epic episodes in the history of medicine, getting early approval for a product that hadn't even completed Phase 3 testing. It was unbelievable,” said Biogen North America. Director Alisha Alaimo said.

Biogen discontinued the drug in January, ending the incident. attracted criticism It led to resignations from two Congressional committees and by three independent experts on the FDA committee.

“But if you look at Requembi, it's a completely different picture. We have very clean and strong data,” Alaimo said.

In a Phase 3 trial, Requemby slowed cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to a placebo group. Eli Lilly's donamab slowed cognitive decline by 35 percent, despite a higher incidence of brain swelling known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (Aria). Eli Lilly created a proprietary cognitive test to measure exam success.

Concerns over additional FDA review of donanemab could give Eisai an opportunity to gain additional market share. Alex Scott, Eisai's executive vice president of integrity, said Eli Lilly's trial data suggests donanemab “stops working” after 18 months.

But Ann White, executive vice president at Eli Lilly, said the sector is “starting to embrace this concept.” [that] Once cleared [amyloid reduction] Once the goal is met, the drug should be stopped,'' but the FDA was “struggled” with how to label the drug. “We will come out even stronger” following the FDA review, she added.

Some doctors believe there is too much caution surrounding new Alzheimer's drugs. Brian Kostel, a neurologist at First Choice Neurology in Boca Raton, Fla., and one of Requemby's most prolific prescribers, asked why the FDA is recommending donanemab, even though “the data looks good.” He said he couldn't understand why he was “stepping on the brakes.'' .

However, technological innovations that reduce the logistical burden required to administer drugs are still a long way off.

Earlier this month, Biogen and Eisai delayed regulatory filings for a once-weekly subcutaneous version of Rekenbi after the FDA required three months of booster immune response data. Blood tests that detect amyloid beta fragments eliminate the need for $5,000 PET scans and are commercially available, but not widely used.

“Even for a specialized treatment center like ours, implementing these drugs requires a lot of work in terms of mobilizing resources and hospital systems,” said UCSF San Francisco, who played a role. Professor Gil Rabinovitch, a neurologist at the Center for Aging, says: At the Rekenbi trial.

Some doctors said infusion center capacity was an issue, but many more said approval of PET scans by private Medicare Advantage plans was an even bigger problem.

“The biggest barrier is insurance companies,” says Lawrence Honig, a neurologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York.

University of Wisconsin Health's Przybelski said about half of his patients were initially turned away from Medicare Advantage plans that covered PET scans, adding that getting approval for a scan “usually requires a long phone call.”

The problems with the U.S. rollout may be minor compared to countries that may soon approve the drug, such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and Belgium, which do not have MRI scanners or equipment in their state-run health systems. A shortage of radiologists could hold up the approval process.

“merit [of Leqembi] The severity is low and the risks are well-documented,” said Madhav Thambisetty, a senior research scientist at the US National Institute on Aging. “Attention will be focused on what state-funded schemes like the UK do in scrutinizing their risk-benefit calculations.”