New study from Johns Hopkins University casts doubt on the benefits of intermittent fasting





The results of a new study on time-restricted eating by researchers at Johns Hopkins University were published in the journal Science on April 19th. Annual report of internal medicine. “This suggests that those who benefit from time-restricted eating – those who lose weight – are likely to be eating fewer calories due to the shorter time frame, and not for any other reason. I think it might be.” Nisa Martur Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Researchers at Johns Hopkins University randomized 41 obese and prediabetic adults to either time-restricted eating (TRE) with a 10-hour eating window or a regular eating pattern for 12 weeks. and compared weight loss and other measures of metabolic health. Research summary provided: Annual report of internal medicine. Their randomized controlled trial found that both TRE and a more traditional daily eating pattern led to weight loss when calories were held constant in both groups. It didn't seem to matter whether participants ate most of their calories early in the day or in the evening, suggesting that overall calories may be more important than meal timing when it comes to weight loss. Suggests. “This suggests that those who benefit from time-restricted eating, and therefore lose weight, are probably doing so because they are consuming fewer calories due to the shorter time frame. , and there appears to be no other reason for this,” said the study's lead author. Nisa MarturAn associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said in an interview. NBC News. Professor Marcer presented the findings at the first scientific plenary session of the American College of Physicians Annual Meeting in Internal Medicine, “What's New in Internal Medicine: Hear from the Authors,'' held last week in Boston. Similar to intermittent fasting, patients using TRE restrict their eating to certain times of the day and fast the rest of the day. During the feeding period, patients do not need to count calories or monitor food intake, and during the fasting period, patients are limited to water and non-caloric drinks. When an obese adult restricts her eating time to 4 to 10 hours a day, her daily calorie intake naturally decreases by about 200 to 550 calories, which can result in weight loss over 2 to 12 months. It's shown in the evidence. It is unclear whether TRE induces weight loss independent of reduced caloric intake, as seen in rodent studies. At the beginning of the study, researchers assessed participants' medical history and activity levels to estimate baseline caloric needs. Participants received prepared meals with identical macronutrient and micronutrient compositions based on personal calorie estimates and instructions on when to consume meals. They ate the same amount of calories every day for the duration of the study. The time-restricted eating group was instructed to only eat between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and consumed most of their calories by 1 p.m. each day. The normal eating pattern group ate between 8 a.m. and midnight every day and consumed most of their calories after 5 p.m. After 12 weeks, both groups lost about the same amount of weight, and there were no real differences in fasting blood sugar, waist circumference, blood pressure, or lipid levels. According to the authors, these results suggest that if a TRE intervention induces weight loss, it is likely to be due in part to a reduction in calories, and thus clinicians should consider that TRE can reduce weight loss by reducing caloric intake. It suggests that patients can be advised of things that may help reduce These results have important clinical implications, say the authors of an accompanying editorial from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Although TRE has not been found to be effective for weight loss, it may be easier for patients to stick to because they can continue to consume familiar foods. This simplified approach to obesity treatment may help patients who have trouble counting calories.

