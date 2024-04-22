Patients treated by female doctors have higher survival rates





New research suggests that patients are more likely to survive if treated by a female doctor. US researchers looked at more than 775,000 medical insurance claims between 2016 and 2019, looking at the number of people who died within 30 days of seeing a doctor. The mortality rate for female patients was 8.15% when treated by a female doctor, compared to 8.38% when the doctor was male. This means that for every 1,000 patients treated, two more would be expected to survive if treated by a woman. The difference was smaller for male patients, but the mortality rate for female doctors was 10.15%, and the mortality rate for male doctors was 10.23%, a difference of about 1 in 1,000. Researchers found the same pattern for readmission rates. Female doctors “provide high quality medical care” Yusuke Tsugawa, Ph.D., associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, said: Patient health outcomes. “It is important to note that increasing the number of female doctors benefits patients from a social perspective, as they provide higher quality medical care. “Further research into the underlying mechanisms linking physician gender and patient outcomes, and why female patients benefit more from being treated by female physicians, has the potential to improve overall patient outcomes. there is.” Researchers say it's unclear what causes the effects, but that male doctors may be underestimating the severity of the disease in female patients. Previous studies have shown that male doctors are more likely to assess female patients' pain levels, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular symptoms, and stroke riskcare may be delayed or incomplete. The researchers suggested that female doctors may be able to communicate better with female patients, and that female patients are more likely to provide important information that can lead to better diagnosis and treatment. Finally, female patients may not feel comfortable undergoing sensitive tests or having in-depth conversations with female doctors. The new study will be published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Previous research Previous studies have shown that female medical students have better basic surgical skills and score higher on tests of theoretical surgical knowledge. In 2017, the University of Toronto found that patients operated on by women were less likely to die within a month after surgery. Women who had the surgery had a 12% reduced risk of dying within 30 days after surgery. There were no significant differences in readmissions or complications. Five years later, the same research team found that women were 15 percent more likely to suffer a poor outcome and 32 percent more likely to die if the surgery was performed by a man rather than a woman. Currently, women make up around half of the UK workforce, and around 68% of medical and dental students are women, but only 17% of surgeons are women. A February study found there remained “significant gender inequalities” in surgery in England and Wales and that “surgery remains a specialty that struggles to recruit women”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/04/22/patients-treated-by-female-doctors-likely-survive-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos