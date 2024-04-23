Rat urine spreads life-threatening bacterial disease in humans and dogs

[1] Six people in New York City recently contracted the disease, which is commonly transmitted through rat urine. Due to the rise in cases, city officials issued a health advisory warning residents to be careful around outdoor trash bags and food bins that may be contaminated with infected urine.

[2] So far this year, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has recorded six cases of the bacterial disease, known as leptospirosis.Health authorities point out that 24 cases were reported in the city in 2023, claiming that this figure is on the rise, the highest in a single year.

“We don't expect a large-scale outbreak, but there will be scattered cases here and there,” he said. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and professor of preventive medicine and health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “Raising awareness is important because the illness can be difficult to identify because the symptoms can be flu-like and non-specific.”

What are the symptoms of leptospirosis?

Most people who are infected have no symptoms, but they may experience fever, headache, chills, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, red eyes, jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Schaffner says the disease may be characterized by muscle aches and pains, especially in the calves and lower back, and sensitivity to light.

Symptoms usually appear 5 to 14 days after infection and can last from a few days to more than 3 weeks.

For some people, the disease seems to go away, but then symptoms may return, more severe than before.

“After three to five days, your symptoms may subside and you may feel much better,” Schaffner says. “But then the second stage occurs. The fever returns, often with severe headaches and sensitivity to light again.”

[3] The CDC estimates that about 10% of the illnesses detected progress to potentially fatal conditions, such as kidney failure, liver failure, and hepatic failure. meningitis Leptospirosis during pregnancy can cause fetal death or fetal complications. abortion . The mortality rate for people who become seriously ill due to infection is between 5% and 15%.

The New York City Department of Health advises doctors to consider leptospirosis in people who may have symptoms, especially if there is evidence of acute kidney failure or liver failure, or even pulmonary hemorrhage or bleeding into the lungs. I'm calling out.

Treatment is particularly effective in the early stages

It has been shown that antibiotics given early in the course of the disease can reduce the severity and duration of leptospirosis.

Blood tests can confirm infection, but the CDC recommends that if leptospirosis is strongly suspected, antibiotic treatment should be started before test results are obtained.

How to prevent leptospirosis

“People often become infected through contact with urine or water contaminated with urine, rather than through direct contact with animals,” Schaffner says. Bacteria can enter the body through open wounds and mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth).

To reduce or eliminate the chance of infection, the New York City Department of Health offers the following recommendations:

Avoid areas where rats may have urinated.

If you can't avoid an area with mice, or if you want to clean an area where mice have been, use a solution of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water.

Wear rubber gloves to avoid contact with rat urine, especially if you have cuts or wounds on your hands or arms.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water after coming into contact with areas where rats may be living.

Please be sure to wear shoes when taking out the trash.

Do not walk, swim, bathe, swallow or immerse your head in potentially contaminated fresh water (rivers, streams), especially after major floods. If you are traveling to a tropical area, avoid swimming or walking in water that may contain animal urine.

This bacterium can grow for weeks in warm, moist environments, which may explain why leptospirosis is more common in tropical and subtropical climates. The CDC estimates that more than 1 million cases occur each year worldwide.

Global warming could increase the number of leptospirosis cases around the world

According to the study, confirmed cases further north and south of these tropical regions may become more common due to climate change. Dr. Stephen Richprofessor in the Department of Microbiology at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

“Climate change is a very serious concern,” says Dr. Rich. “As temperate regions become more subtropical, I think these diseases will be introduced further north and south.”

Human-to-human transmission is very rare but has been recorded through sexual intercourse and breastfeeding.In rare cases, infection can also occur through an animal bite

What dog owners need to know about leptospirosis

[4] Rich has a further word of warning for dog owners. New York City typically sees about 15 dog incidents a year.Dogs can become infected by sniffing garbage bags soiled with infected urine or by drinking puddles or other standing water that contains bacteria.

Rich said dogs can transmit the disease to their owners, most likely through contact with their urine.

[5] There is a leptospirosis vaccine for dogs (not for humans). The American Veterinary Medical Association highly recommends this vaccine for all dogs that go outdoors.

Overall, Schaffner sees no reason to be alarmed and sees no indication that the disease could spread to other cities.

“I advise the public to be knowledgeable about leptospirosis and to follow good hygiene practices, with emphasis on hand washing and wearing gloves when engaging in activities involving animal waste,” he said. says.