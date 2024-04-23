Understand cancer risk factors







Hala Harvi_Deepa_Print

Cancer incidence among young people is increasing. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 2 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and the number of cases diagnosed in people under 50 is increasing. Following the diagnoses of celebrities such as Duchess Kate and Olivia Munn, cancer prevention content has exploded on social media platforms such as Tik Tok, with doctors and influencers offering advice to reduce risk. Although many of these online resources may contain accurate information, there is a risk that they may unintentionally suggest that an individual's cancer risk is completely under control. “Cancer is essentially the result of changes in a cell's DNA in its genetic blueprint.” Deepa Halaharvi, D.O., ohio health breast cancer surgeon Shared with Chandler Plante of popsugar.com. “Some cancers are inherited from parents, while others are caused by external exposures called environmental factors,” she says. For example, breast cancer is influenced by several factors, including family medical history, breast density, and age at menarche. Dr. Halaharvi noted that structural, socioeconomic, and racial disparities may also play important roles in cancer risk. Black communities in particular are at higher risk of developing breast, lung and colorectal cancers, she said. Dr. Halahalvi cautioned against oversimplification, as online cancer prevention content focuses on controllable factors. “It's not a fad. It should be a lifestyle,” she said. Dr. Halaharvi recommends lifestyle changes such as reducing alcohol intake, quitting smoking, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, and eating a balanced diet rich in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage. We recommend changes. These actions can help reduce risk, but they do not guarantee prevention. Dr. Halaharvi encouraged people to stay up-to-date on screenings such as mammograms and MRIs, which can detect cancer early and lead to better outcomes. Doctors now have a clearer understanding of how practical changes will affect specific cancers, such as breast cancer, but the same level of insight is not available for other cancers, such as eye cancer. Dr. Halaharvi said that this is not possible. No matter what cancer concern you have, understanding your family history and talking to your health care provider are important steps in prevention. To learn more about cancer care at OhioHealth, click here.

';



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.ohiohealth.com/understanding-cancer-risk-factors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos