Measles is a preventable disease: What parents need to know about measles and vaccines





Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus. Infection can lead to serious and even fatal complications. Fortunately, measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles has been brought under control in the United States, but outbreaks are occurring again in areas where vaccination rates have declined. Measles is highly contagious and outbreaks occur quickly. In most cases, children who get measles are not up to date on recommended vaccines or are not old enough to receive the measles vaccine. U.S. child and adolescent immunization programs have reduced measles cases by more than 99 percent since 1963. However, travelers visiting or returning to the United States from other countries can spread measles to at-risk populations and cause outbreaks. . Once the first measles infection is reported in a community, it is considered an outbreak because measles spreads rapidly. Local health professionals need to quickly identify other infected people so they can stop the spread of measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. In fact, 9 out of 10 people exposed to measles will get it if they are unvaccinated, have never had measles before, or have problems with their immune system. Even very brief contact with an infected person in a shared space poses a high risk for unvaccinated people. People with measles are contagious before they know they are sick. An infected person can easily spread measles to others four days before the rash appears, and she is still contagious four days after the rash appears. how measles spreads Measles is transmitted from person to person and through the air from droplets from children's coughs and sneezes. The virus can survive on surfaces or in the air for two hours. You can get measles if you enter a room where someone who has had measles previously occupied a room. The virus can also travel in air currents and infect people in other rooms. People who are not up to date with the measles vaccine or who have never had measles are at increased risk of infection even after brief exposure to the virus. People with symptoms that weaken their immune system are also at increased risk of infection.

Signs and complications Common signs of measles infection include high fever and rash. The rash usually appears 3 to 5 days after the first symptoms. It starts in the head and spreads to the rest of the body. In addition to fever and rash, other symptoms of measles include cough, runny nose, and bloodshot, watery eyes. Other symptoms include small spots on the cheek area of ​​the mouth called Koplik spots, diarrhea, and ear infections. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), hearing loss, intellectual disability, and even death. Measles symptoms usually begin about 8 to 12 days after a child is exposed to the virus. If your child has been exposed to someone with measles, contact your pediatrician immediately. You can check your child's health record. If necessary, your pediatrician will make arrangements to see your child without putting others at risk. Children with measles should stay home from school or day care for at least four full days after the rash begins, until they are no longer contagious.

Please note that during a measles outbreak, children who have not received the measles vaccine should remain at home. Unvaccinated children who have no history of contact with a measles patient can return to school or day care immediately after receiving the MMR or MMRV vaccine. Unvaccinated children who have been exposed to someone with measles and received the MMR or MMRV vaccine within 72 hours of the initial exposure can return to school immediately. Unvaccinated children who have been exposed to a measles case but received the MMR or MMRV vaccine more than 72 hours after the first exposure should be excluded from school for 21 days after the last exposure. Must be excluded. Unimmunized children who did not receive MMR or MMRV vaccines during the outbreak should be excluded for 21 days after the onset of the rash at the last measles case in the school or community, regardless of known exposure. .

vaccine, prevention Measles is a vaccine-preventable infectious disease. Her one dose of the MMR vaccine protects about 95 out of 100 people. Two doses of the MMR vaccine protects between 97 and 99 out of 100 people. To avoid this disease, vaccinate according to the recommended schedule. The child is vaccinated when she is 12 to 15 months old, and her second dose is given at a well-child visit at the age of 4 to 6 years. If the disease occurs, some children at high risk may need three doses. Infants 6 to 12 months of age can receive the measles vaccine during a measles outbreak or before traveling abroad to an area with an active measles outbreak.

