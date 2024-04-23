Health
A-Fib Symptoms and Treatment: What Young Adults Should Know
Atrial fibrillation is a common heart disease that increases the risk of stroke and is increasingly affecting the health of people under 65.
Experts have long believed that A-fib, a type of arrhythmia, occurs primarily in people over 65 and that younger people with the disease are less likely to develop other heart problems. said specialist Dr. Aditya Bhonsale. Electrophysiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. But in a new study published Monday, Dr. Bonserre and his colleagues examined data on more than 67,000 A-fib patients treated at the center, and found that nearly a quarter of them had 65 He was under the age of 10. These patients were at increased risk. Rate of death compared to people without the disease. He also often has risk factors for A-fib, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and sleep apnea, which can worsen cardiovascular health problems.
What is A-fib?
In A-fib, the heart's upper and lower ventricles are not coordinated properly, so the heart beats chaotically, sometimes too slowly, sometimes too fast, and often just irregularly. People with this condition may experience palpitations or heart palpitations.
Dr. Jeffrey Burns, a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist at the University of Michigan Health, frequently sees patients who say their heart feels like it's racing or skipping. He said he is doing so. People with A-fib may also experience shortness of breath and chest discomfort. Some people have episodes from time to time. Some people have persistent arrhythmias. Burns said people are often asymptomatic and don't even know they have the disease.
Doctors say more patients are seeking treatment after smartwatches detect irregular heartbeats. Dr. Hugh Calkins, a professor of cardiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said this may help explain why more young people are being diagnosed. “The more you screen, the more you’ll find,” he said.
Doctors usually diagnose atrial fibrillation by: electro-cardiogram While taking into account your medical and family history. In some cases, patients may be given a portable monitor that they can wear for up to a month to check for arrhythmias.
A-fib can cause blood clots to form in the heart; travel to the brain Dr. Bonsale said it can cause strokes even in young patients.This condition may also increase the risk of Cognitive decline and dementiasimilarly heart failure. In this study, researchers found that people under the age of 65 with A-fib had a significantly higher risk of hospitalization for heart failure, stroke, and heart attack than people without A-fib.
What is causing the increase in young people?
Atrial fibrillation may also be on the rise in younger people because many of the risk factors for atrial fibrillation, such as pre-existing heart disease and diabetes, are also on the rise, Dr. Bonsale said.
Of those in the study, nearly one in five who had A-fib also had A-fib. obstructive sleep apnea, which is a significant risk factor for this condition. People with sleep apnea stop and restart their breathing during the night. They have a hard time getting enough rest.common condition undiagnosedis associated with a range of . cardiovascular problems.
There is also a correlation between how much alcohol do people drink “The likelihood of developing A-fib is high,” said Dr. Bradley Knight, chief electrophysiologist at Northwestern Medicine's Broom Heart and Vascular Institute. Burns said cigarette smoking and vaping are also associated with an increased risk of A-fib.
Exercise is generally associated with a lower risk of heart disease; extreme endurance exercise, Dr. Calkins said marathons and triathlons, as well as marathons and triathlons, are associated with a higher risk of A-fib.
How is A-fib treated?
Doctors work with patients to address factors that make A-fib more likely, such as making sure people with sleep apnea use CPAP and helping patients quit smoking. To do. In some cases, especially for younger patients, doctors may recommend the following treatments: catheter ablationDoctors use it to remove tissue within the heart that may be causing irregular heartbeats.
Your doctor may also prescribe blood thinners to reduce your risk of stroke and other medications to manage your symptoms. These include medications that help regulate. heart rate and rhythmsaid Dr. Knight. Medications can help reduce the frequency and duration of A-fib, but “drugs rarely eliminate A-fib,” he added. He tells patients that the disease is like high blood pressure and must be continuously managed.
“If you are diagnosed with A-fib at any age, but especially at a young age, you have a great opportunity to think about what you can do to better manage your health and reduce your chances of getting A-fib. Are there any problems later in life?'' Dr. Burns said. “I think it’s almost like a wake-up call.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/23/well/live/afib-atrial-fibrillation.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A-Fib Symptoms and Treatment: What Young Adults Should Know
- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's infiltrators: complaint under investigation, Election Commission sources say
- The tortuous journey of the British government's plan for Rwanda | Rwanda
- Ukraine holds its breath as the United States prepares to approve $60 billion in military aid
- American-Irish company Brick Lane Entertainment unveils three feature films (exclusive) | News
- Georgia Football named as team to watch for transfer RB Peny Boone
- Holographic displays offer a glimpse of an immersive future – Princeton Engineering
- What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
- David Mamet offers an extreme view of diversity, equity and inclusion in Hollywood
- Sheer Looks, Sheer Outfits and Bold Fashion
- Stock market today: Wall Street rebounds and adds to its hot start to the week