A-Fib Symptoms and Treatment: What Young Adults Should Know

Atrial fibrillation is a common heart disease that increases the risk of stroke and is increasingly affecting the health of people under 65.

Experts have long believed that A-fib, a type of arrhythmia, occurs primarily in people over 65 and that younger people with the disease are less likely to develop other heart problems. said specialist Dr. Aditya Bhonsale. Electrophysiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. But in a new study published Monday, Dr. Bonserre and his colleagues examined data on more than 67,000 A-fib patients treated at the center, and found that nearly a quarter of them had 65 He was under the age of 10. These patients were at increased risk. Rate of death compared to people without the disease. He also often has risk factors for A-fib, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and sleep apnea, which can worsen cardiovascular health problems.

What is A-fib?

In A-fib, the heart's upper and lower ventricles are not coordinated properly, so the heart beats chaotically, sometimes too slowly, sometimes too fast, and often just irregularly. People with this condition may experience palpitations or heart palpitations.

Dr. Jeffrey Burns, a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist at the University of Michigan Health, frequently sees patients who say their heart feels like it's racing or skipping. He said he is doing so. People with A-fib may also experience shortness of breath and chest discomfort. Some people have episodes from time to time. Some people have persistent arrhythmias. Burns said people are often asymptomatic and don't even know they have the disease.