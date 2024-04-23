West Virginia reports first measles case in 15 years





NIAID Malnourished household members have three times the risk of developing tuberculosis (TB) disease after exposure, but do not necessarily have an increased risk of TB infection. Mycobacterium tuberculosisAccording to today's research, it is the bacteria that causes tuberculosis. clinical infections. the study was conducted among household contacts (HHC) of people diagnosed with tuberculosis within 2 months of the study date, based on body mass index (BMI). The study was conducted in India, which accounts for about 25% of the world's tuberculosis cases in 2022 and has a high prevalence of malnutrition. Of the 857 HHCs enrolled, 239 (27.9%) had a BMI of ≤18.5 kg/height squared and were considered underweight. Median age was 29 years, and 59% of contacts were female. The average follow-up period was 24 months. All cases were associated with severe malnutrition According to the authors, there were 18 new TB cases during follow-up, 10 of which were contacts with a BMI of 18.5 or less. Four participants in this study developed early tuberculosis, but all were severely malnourished with a BMI <16, and four cases were excluded because it occurred within 1 week of enrollment and within 2 weeks of the index patient's diagnosis. The researchers estimated the hazard ratio for tuberculosis disease among malnourished household contacts to be 3.16 (95% confidence interval, 1.25 to 8.02). ”The insight that undernourished people are at increased risk of progression rather than infection is critical for developing and refining tuberculosis transmission models and targeting interventions to reduce the impact of undernutrition on the tuberculosis pandemic.” concluded the author. The insight that undernourished people are at increased risk for progression rather than infection is critical for developing and refining tuberculosis transmission models. “Our findings should encourage tuberculosis programs to promptly provide adequate food for all family members, in addition to preventive tuberculosis therapy, to prevent tuberculosis disease in household contacts.” said lead author Pranay Sinha, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at Boston University. news release .

