Wisconsin health officials monitor measles activity





EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Wisconsin health officials are monitoring the measles outbreak across the country as cases continue to rise in neighboring states like Minnesota and Illinois. Wisconsin hasn't had any cases yet this year, but health officials are advising people to stay safe if the virus comes here. “Right now, only 80% of our county residents have been vaccinated,” Public Health Nurse Kristi Polden said. As of April 18th, CDC report By 2024, there will be 125 measles cases nationwide, but last year there were only 58 measles cases. “Measles is highly contagious,” Polden said. “So if he's one person in the room who has the measles virus, he's going to infect all the unvaccinated people around him, which is 90% of them.” In many such cases, fad in chicago, accounting for over 60 cases. That's what Polden said they were monitoring. “Since the first few cases were reported in Chicago, we have been monitoring very diligently to see where the infection is spreading,” Polden said. “That's what's going on around us. It hasn't happened yet in Wisconsin, but when it does, we'll definitely keep the public updated.” As for why the increase is occurring, Polden said he thinks it has something to do with vaccinations. “There were periods when no cases were reported in the United States,” Polden said. “But since then, there are a lot of people who have chosen not to get vaccinated or who haven't gotten the full vaccine. So it's been making a resurgence, not just in our country but in other countries.” Polden said measles begins with a fever and cough, followed by a red rash that starts on the head and spreads to the rest of the body. She said if you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your health care provider. She said she should not go to school or work until measles is eliminated. Polden said there's one main way to protect yourself from the virus, she said. “The best way to get vaccinated is to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, especially MMR,” Polden says. “If you have this insurance, you're safe even if measles spreads throughout Eau Claire County.” The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, with the first shot being 93% effective in preventing measles and the second shot being 97% effective, Polden said. If you are interested in getting vaccinated, please contact your doctor. Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weau.com/2024/04/23/wisconsin-health-officials-monitoring-measles-activity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos