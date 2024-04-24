DOH, WHO, UNICEF celebrate 50th anniversary of immunization in the Philippines amid global concerns over disease outbreak





This year, World Immunization Week celebrates the Program of Essential Immunization (EPI), a global initiative to ensure equal access to life-saving vaccines for all children, regardless of their geographic location or socio-economic status. Celebrating 50th anniversary. The Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and partners, is launching the regional campaign “50 Years of Immunization: Kapag Bakna Ai Kunpurut, Rahat Protectad! We are active through “. highlights the Philippines' achievements in protecting children, adolescents, pregnant women and the elderly from vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs), while raising concerns about a resurgence of the pandemic worldwide. “Immunization is an important part of primary health care. We urge national and local governments, civil society organizations, the private sector, and local residents to work together to improve the Philippines' vaccination program. “Every child has the right to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Rui Paulo de Jesus, WHO Representative in the Philippines. Vaccination has saved millions of lives over the past 50 years, but protecting vulnerable communities from VPD remains a challenge. Measles outbreaks in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and localized pertussis outbreaks in Luzon and the Visayas call for further action. According to the WHO and UNICEF National Immunization Coverage Estimates (WUENIC) for 2022, there are 637,000 unvaccinated children in the Philippines who are at high risk of contracting the disease. “Vaccination is one of humanity's great achievements. In the past 50 years alone, immunization has helped reduce child deaths by more than 80% around the world. In just 50 years, we… has gone from a world where every parent expected the death of at least one child to a world where every child has a chance to protect others from illness or death if they are vaccinated. We now have a powerful shield to protect us from threats,” said Oyunsaikhan Dendevnolov, UNICEF Representative in the Philippines. WHO is providing technical assistance, disease surveillance and health worker training, while UNICEF is working to procure vaccines, mobilize additional human resources, strengthen cold chains and address vaccine hesitancy. , local communities and youth leaders. “Immunization has been part of the foundation of the Philippines' progress for half a century. Routine vaccination has brought down the transmission of wild poliovirus, polio outbreaks, and mother-to-child tetanus pandemic in the Philippines. Immunization is the key to a brighter and healthier future for all Filipinos.” —— For more information, please contact us below. Ms. Lynn Legalteja, Ministry of Health; [email protected] Leoby Ramirez, WHO Philippines Communication Associate; [email protected] Marge Francia, UNICEF Philippines Advocacy and Communication Specialist; France@unicef.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/philippines/news/detail/18-04-2024-doh–who–unicef-celebrate-50-years-of-immunization-in-the-philippines-amidst-global-concerns-over-disease-outbreaks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos