The best colon cancer test is the one you get





You may not realize that you have options when it comes to colon cancer screening. In addition to standard colonoscopies, we offer two at-home testing options for eligible individuals that do not require bowel preparation, dietary changes, or post-procedure chauffeurs. However, the most important choice you can make if you are over 45 is to complete one of these tests. “At-home testing may be more appealing to low-risk individuals who want non-invasive screening,” says WellSpan's director of quality improvement, who has been involved in efforts to increase colon cancer screening in patients. says Liz Younger. “Talk to your provider to see if there's one that's right for you. The important thing is to get tested.” According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, excluding skin cancer. For people under the age of 50, colorectal cancer is predicted to become the leading cause of cancer-related death by 2030. Screening is essential because it can detect precancerous polyps before they become cancerous. These polyps often do not cause symptoms and can occur even in people with no pre-existing medical conditions. WellSpan providers regularly discuss these colon cancer screenings with eligible patients. We are also reaching out to patients about colon cancer screening by offering and mailing at-home tests to eligible patients. We also held community listening sessions to better understand and proactively address the barriers and concerns patients have regarding colon cancer screening. Our work has an impact. More than 15,000 WellSpan patients underwent colon cancer screening in 2022-23, an increase of about 9% from the previous year. March is Colorectal Awareness Month and we encourage you to support people affected by colorectal cancer and stay healthy by getting tested at age 45, staying active, and eating a balanced diet. Now is the time to take your own steps. your options Although colonoscopy remains the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening, some patients may be candidates for at-home screenings such as the FIT test or Cologuard, which do not require bowel preparation. To be eligible for an at-home test, you must have no history of polyps, no family history of colorectal cancer, and no active symptoms (such as rectal bleeding, bloody stools, or frequent changes in bowel habits). Here are the details of the various tests: WellSpan FIT (fecal immunochemical test) A small stool sample is collected using a home kit and mailed to a laboratory, which tests it for traces of blood hidden in the lower part of the intestine. Covered by most insurances. Must be done annually (if negative). If the test result is positive, a colonoscopy will be required to rule out cancer. WellSpan patients can request this test through their MyWellSpan patient portal and have it mailed to their home.

Cologuard (FIT DNA test) You can use an at-home test to collect a small stool sample and mail it to a laboratory, where it will be checked for DNA markers and other abnormalities, such as blood hidden in the lower intestine. Covered by most insurances. Must be done every 3 years (if negative). If the test result is positive, a colonoscopy will be required to rule out cancer. WellSpan patients can request the Cologuard test through their primary care provider.

colonoscopy This test requires preparations such as dietary changes, laxatives, and electrolytes to cleanse the intestines. The patient is sedated during the outpatient procedure, and the entire colon is examined with a special camera. After that, you will need a driver to take you home. 98% accuracy. This test requires preparations such as dietary changes, laxatives, and electrolytes to cleanse the intestines. The patient is sedated during the outpatient procedure, and the entire colon is examined with a special camera. After that, you will need a driver to take you home. 98% accuracy. In most cases, insurance will cover it, but polyp removal may be expensive depending on your insurance coverage. Normally, this needs to be done every 10 years. WellSpan patients can request a referral for a procedure from their primary care provider.

reduce risk You can control certain colon cancer risk factors by choosing to eat a healthy diet, exercise, maintain a healthy weight, reduce alcohol intake, and avoid tobacco products. However, more than 75% of colon and rectal cancers occur in people with no known risk factors. This type of cancer often causes no symptoms at first. These are just some of the reasons why regular check-ups are important to prevent colorectal cancer. If you are over 45, please take the step and get tested. For more information about colorectal cancer screening at WellSpan, please visit: here.Looking for a primary care provider who can help you stay up-to-date on testing information? Go here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wellspan.org/articles/2024/03/13299 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos