Children living in India's hilly and mountainous regions are at higher risk of stunting: study





Children living in India's hilly and mountainous regions are at increased risk of stunting, according to a new study. | Photo provided by: KK Mustafah

Children living in India's hilly and mountainous regions are at higher risk of stunting, and the risk increases with altitude, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal Nutrition, Prevention and Health. Researchers analyzed data on more than 165,000 children under the age of 5 and found that stunting was more common in children born after the third child of their parents and in children who were smaller at birth. I observed that. The analysis included data from the 2015-2016 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4). WHO criteria were used to define stunting. Researchers, including those from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, found that while observational studies have not established a direct cause-and-effect relationship, continued exposure to high-altitude environments reduces appetite and limits oxygen and nutrient absorption. suggested that it might be possible. The researchers also said that food insecurity tends to be more severe in hilly and mountainous regions due to lower crop yields and harsher climates. They said it was difficult to provide access to health care, including implementing nutrition programs, in these areas. The overall prevalence of stunting in these children was found to be 36%. Prevalence was higher in children aged 1.5 to 5 years (41%) than in children younger than 1.5 years (27%). The researchers found that 98% of children lived at high altitudes below 1000 meters above sea level, 1.4% lived between 1000 and 2000 meters above sea level, and 0.2% lived above 2000 meters above sea level. I discovered that Children living at more than 2,000 meters above sea level were found to have a 40% higher risk of stunting than those living at 1,000 meters above sea level. The analysis also found that stunting was seen in 44% of third-born or older siblings in the birth order, compared to 30% of first-born children. Stunting rates remained high (45%) among children who were small or very small at birth. The researchers found that maternal education level was an influential factor, with the prevalence of stunting decreasing as educational attainment increased. Post-pregnancy care, such as clinic visits, vaccinations and dietary supplements, and proximity to health facilities were also found to be protective factors. The authors found that not belonging to a particular caste or indigenous tribe was also a protective factor. “A multifaceted approach that combines reproductive health initiatives, women's nutrition programs, infant and young child nutrition interventions, and food security measures is needed,” the authors write. “Continued research, monitoring, and evaluation will be key to guiding evidence-based policies and targeted actions to ensure that every child in India has opportunities for healthy growth and development.” they are writing.

