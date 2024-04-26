Health
For the first time, neurons from rat stem cells regenerate brain circuits in mice
Two independent research teams have successfully regenerated brain circuits in mice using neurons grown from rat stem cells. Both studies use cross-species blastocyst complementation to study brain function and evolution, providing valuable insight into how brain tissue is formed and how it is lost through disease and aging. This provides a new opportunity to restore lost brain function.
“This study helps demonstrate the brain's potential flexibility in using synthetic neural circuits to restore brain function,” said Dr. Christine Baldwin, a professor at Columbia University. Baldwin's team used rat stem cells to restore the olfactory neural circuitry and its function in mice.
These two papers will be published consecutively. cell. The title of the paper from the Baldwin lab is “A functional sensory circuit constructed from neurons of two species.The other paper comes from the lab of Dr. Jun Wu, an associate professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and is titled “Generation of rat forebrain tissue in mice”
Wu's team has developed a CRISPR-based platform that can efficiently identify specific genes that drive the development of specific tissues. They tested the platform by silencing Hesx1, a gene required for forebrain development in mice. They then used rat stem cells to restore the tissue. “If we can generate one type of brain tissue in another species, it will help us understand the development and evolution of brains in different species,” Wu said.
Mice and rats evolved independently over about 20 to 30 million years. In previous experiments, scientists successfully used rat stem cells to replace the pancreas of mice through the process of blastocyst complementation. To make this process work, researchers inject rat stem cells into the blastocysts of mice that lack the ability to develop a pancreas due to a genetic mutation. Later, the rat's stem cells developed into the missing pancreas and supplemented its function.
However, so far, the use of stem cells from different species to generate brain tissue by blastocyst complementation has not been reported. This time, Wu's team used his CRISPR to test his seven different genes and found that knocking out Hesx1 reliably produced mice without a forebrain. The researchers then injected rat stem cells into the blastocysts of Hesx1 knockout mice, and the rat cells filled the niche and formed the mouse forebrain. Rats have larger brains than mice, but their forebrains developed at the same pace and size as mice. Furthermore, neurons in rats were able to transmit signals to neurons in neighboring mice, and vice versa.
The researchers did not test whether the forebrain obtained from rat stem cells changed the behavior of the mice. “There is a lack of good behavioral tests to differentiate between rats and mice,” Wu said. “But our experiments show that these mice with rat forebrains don't seem to behave abnormally.”
Baldwin's team used specific genes to kill or silence mouse olfactory neurons and injected rat stem cells into mouse embryos. They found that blastocyst complementation restored olfactory neural circuits in mice in different ways depending on the model. When mouse neurons were present but silent, rat neurons helped form more organized brain regions compared to the lethal model. But when the researchers trained and tested rat-mouse chimeras to find hidden cookies buried in cages, they found that in the kill model, rat neurons were best at rescue behavior.
“This truly surprising result allows us to examine the differences between these two disease models and identify mechanisms that help restore function in both types of brain disease,” Baldwin said. . Her team also tested blastocyst complementation in disease model mice, using cells from mice with normal olfactory systems. They showed that intraspecific complementarity rescued the cookie finding in both models.
Although blastocyst complementation is still far from clinical application in humans, both studies suggest that stem cells from different species can synchronize their development with the host's brain. In addition to the research's implications in medicine, the research team is also interested in using this approach to study the brains of many wild rodents that have not been accessible in a laboratory setting.
“There are more than 2,000 species of rodents in the world, many of which behave differently than the rodents we commonly study in the laboratory. “Blastocyst complementation could open the door to studying how the brains of those species develop, evolve and function,” Wu said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/in-a-first-neurons-from-rat-stem-cells-regenerate-brain-circuits-in-mice/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What you need to know about new features in WhatsApp
- For the first time, neurons from rat stem cells regenerate brain circuits in mice
- Read an exclusive excerpt from Rumbling Earth: The Story of Indian Earthquakes.
- Apple TV Plus' Hollywood Con Queen Trailer Teases Tiger King Creator's New Documentary Series About the Film Industry's Biggest Scam
- Saint Louis, Massachusetts Punch Ticket to the Women's Tennis Semifinals
- Anti-union ex-VW employee explains why Hollywood strikes changed his mind
- The importance of sustainability in fashion
- At the end of the Jokowi period, the District Secretariat encourages an increase in national meat production
- Several former WVU football players are awaiting NFL Draft
- Delhi High Court to hear plea to disqualify PM Modi from April 29 elections
- China's Xi says US must accept Beijing's rise for bilateral relations to improve
- New JCA boss wants to rebuild local cricket | Sport