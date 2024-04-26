State health officials assist with contact tracing in Monongalia County after confirmed measles case





Morgantown, West Virginia. — The state Department of Health announced Friday that contact tracing has been conducted in connection with the state's first positive measles case in 15 years. State Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen said health care workers are aware of 152 people in Monongalia County who may have been exposed to the confirmed cases. Of those, 128 are West Virginia residents from 30 counties, he said, and 24 are out-of-state contacts from four neighboring states. Christiansen told Metro News on Friday that state health officials are working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department to ensure they have enough supplies to test for measles and prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in Monongalia County. He said he is ensuring vaccine availability. Additionally, we are assisting with the contact tracing process. “To make sure they have the appropriate resources, support and expertise to do the contact tracing with this single measles case that we have,” Christiansen said. “This is the first measles outbreak in 15 years.” Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include high fever, eye irritation, sore throat, and a patchy red skin rash. Symptoms do not appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure. “We are closely monitoring this issue and working to ensure we can stop it and prevent other vulnerable populations from getting sick,” Christiansen said. . As many as 62 of the potentially infected people do not have proper measles prevention documentation and are considered high risk. People without evidence of immunity will be asked to isolate until May 9 or May 10, depending on the date of their last infection. “We recommend that people who do not have proper documentation see a health care provider and do a so-called titer test to check their antibody levels to see if they are protected, or self-isolate. Christiansen said. He said. The measles vaccine is usually given in two doses, with the first dose recommended between 12 and 15 months of age. The second dose is recommended between ages 4 and 6 and is required in West Virginia before kindergarten entry. People without evidence of immunity and adults born after 1956 should receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine, and healthcare workers, university students, and international travelers should receive two appropriately spaced doses of MMR vaccine. is recommended. “If they were born before 1957, we recommend that they receive MMR readministration if there is no other evidence of protection by titer or another measure,” Christiansen said. . “We encourage people to contact their health care provider.”

