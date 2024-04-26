Blood test predicts knee osteoarthritis up to 8 years in advance











Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue continues to occur, please contact us [email protected] . Return to Helio Important points: Blood biomarker tests have outperformed traditional measurements such as age and BMI.

Future research on early biomarkers may focus on prevention of pain, disability, and joint replacement. A blood test was successful in predicting most cases of knee osteoarthritis up to eight years before radiographic signs of the disease first appeared, according to data published in . scientific progress. “This confirms our expectations. very early OA Cartilage tissue has no nerves, so it can break down prematurely without emitting a warning signal of pain, so it is silent and “hidden in plain sight.” ” Virginia B. Krause, medical doctor, a professor at Duke University School of Medicine told Helio. “Importantly, these findings demonstrate that, from a biological perspective, there is a 'continuum of OA,' in which early stages of actively progressing OA are similar to later stages of progressive OA. Both are caused by an unresolved acute inflammatory response.











Krauss and colleagues developed the Blood test To evaluate serum proteomic markers that have been shown in previous studies to predict radiographic progression of knee OA. For the current analysis, researchers tested blood tests that predicted future incidence of radiographic knee OA in a longitudinal cohort of 200 middle-aged British women who took part in the Chingford 1000 Women Study. evaluated their abilities. Krauss said the cohort was “relatively unique” because it consisted of women who were at low risk for: OA development It is based on the usual risk factors such as previous joint injury and baseline knee symptoms. The researchers analyzed a total of 400 non-depleted serum samples taken from study participants in years 2 and 6 using 165 peptide targeted multiplex reaction monitoring mass spectrometry. The researchers then used machine learning techniques to select the serum proteomic biomarkers most associated with radiographic knee OA incidence at 10 years and age-matched with incident OA cases. Controls were compared. According to the researchers, six serum peptides corresponding to six proteins showed an area under the curve of 77% that could predict the onset of OA up to eight years before X-ray abnormalities. Blood biomarker prediction outperformed “traditional predictive” criteria such as age and BMI, with AUCs of 51% and 57%, respectively, Kraus et al. wrote. “Blood biomarker tests can identify early OA processes, allowing clinicians to think about, treat, and monitor OA the way they want. Osteoporosis treatment and risk monitoring — identified by abnormalities in bone density — or heart disease — identified by high cholesterol, among other things,” Kraus said. “This may prompt early intervention in OA to prevent end-stage irreversible abnormalities, in this case the X-ray changes and disability caused by OA, as is the case with osteoporosis and heart disease.” Future studies could investigate whether early OA biomarkers can be modified to prevent pain, disability, radiographic abnormalities, and joint replacement in people with and without major joint damage. Klaus added that there is. “If so, these blood markers could help identify high-risk individuals who require treatment, monitor individuals to determine whether they are benefiting from drug treatment, and determine dosages to maximize benefit.” “It could be used to guide selection,” she said. “These blood biomarkers provide early information in clinical trials about the efficacy of OA drugs and guide early 'go/no-go' decisions about whether to continue with a clinical trial or OA drug development program.” It can also be used for ”

