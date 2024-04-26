Connect with us

Health

Does intranasal Neosporin help prevent viral infections?

Does intranasal Neosporin help prevent viral infections?

 


FFor many years, researchers have working on vaccine research The aim is to prevent viral infections by strengthening the immune defenses in the nose, which is the entry point for viruses into the body.

a small study recently published PNAS presents a similar, albeit less technical, idea. Applying the over-the-counter antibiotic ointment Neosporin to the inside of your nose may trigger an immune response that may help your body fight off the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19 and the flu, a study shows. Suggested.

The study raises the idea that Neosporin may act as an “additional layer” of protection against respiratory diseases, on top of existing tools such as vaccines and masks, said co-author of the study and Yale Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiologist at the university's medical school and one of the researchers, said.us leading Nasal vaccine researcher.

This study is based in part on Iwasaki's research. Previous researchThis indicates that similar antibiotics can induce potentially protective immune changes in the body, but it is still preliminary, she cautions. In the new study, her team had 12 participants apply Neosporin twice a day in their nostrils for a week, and another seven people used Vaseline for comparison. At several points during the study, the researchers swabbed participants' noses and administered PCR tests to see what was going on inside.

read more: How to deal with bunions

Researchers found that Neosporin, and specifically one of its active ingredients, the antibiotic neomycin sulfate, “tricks you into thinking there is a viral infection” and stimulates receptors in your nose, resulting in a “protective barrier against any virus.” They found that it appears to form a '' explains Mr. Iwasaki. In theory, she says, that means it could protect against a variety of infections.

However, at this point it's just a theory. In this study, Iwasaki's team did not take the next step of testing whether a person's immune response actually protects them from infection when they are exposed to the virus. Part of the reason is that intentionally exposing people to pathogens for research is ethically questionable. (However, rodents whose noses were coated with neomycin demonstrated protection from the virus that causes COVID-19.)

On that website, The manufacturer of Neosporin says It says the product “has not been tested or prescribed to prevent COVID-19 or any other virus,” and that it is not recommended to put the product in the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Dr. James Crowe, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center who was not involved in the study, said the study is “interesting” but he needs to see more human data before getting excited. “I'm skeptical that it would have a strong effect on humans,” Crowe says. “Even if it has only a small effect against the virus, is it enough to really provide clinical benefit?”

It's somewhat counterintuitive to think that antibiotics that kill bacteria can do anything to protect people from viruses. Iwasaki explains that antibiotics are not directly effective against viruses. Rather, when neomycin is applied topically, it appears to trigger changes in the body that help fight viruses, essentially causing a natural antiviral effect.

So should I apply Neosporin to my nose? The next time a wave of new coronavirus infections hitsNot so fast, says Dr. Benjamin Breyer, a specialist in nasal disorders at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Nose and Throat. nasal immunity.

read more: Americans wary of coronavirus feel abandoned

Professor Bleier, who was not involved in the new research, called the study “very well done” but said there were questions that needed to be answered before it could reach “the prime clinical stage”. Says. First, if antibiotics are used regularly in this way, could the body develop resistance or resistance to neomycin? (Antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, Overuse or inappropriate prescription of antibiotics Second, can the average person apply neomycin deep and thoroughly enough to provide meaningful protection? Finally, can this approach damage the delicate lining of the nose or take time? Can it cause other side effects over time? (Even in small studies, one person who used intranasal Neosporin dropped out due to mild side effects apparently related to drug allergies.) Did.)

“This is great science, but we still have a long way to go before we can get it into our noses,” agrees Dr. Sean Liu, an infectious disease physician at New York's Mount Sinai Health System.

Iwasaki agrees that more research is needed. She says the next step is to test higher doses of neomycin, as Neosporin contains fairly small amounts of neomycin, which may not be enough to provide strong protection in humans. To collect more data, researchers followed people as they lived their normal lives, with the exception of those who applied neomycin or Vaseline to their noses, and one group was compared to the other. She says they could see if they get sick less often than other groups, but that would take a lot of time and people.

Despite the difficulties, Liu says there is good reason to continue further research. Finding new uses for affordable and widely available medicines is good for public health, and progress toward neutralizing the virus is welcome. If this approach proves effective, it could also be useful to have a tool that is effective against a wide range of viruses and could be combined with other drugs to enhance its effectiveness. Crowe added that there is a gender.

Additionally, additional disease prevention tools could help people who are particularly susceptible to respiratory illnesses, Iwasaki says. People with weakened immunity— and need additional protection to feel safe. If further research proves promising, one might imagine neomycin serving as an additional disease-fighting tool when people are in particularly germ-rich areas, such as crowded parties or airports. says Mr. Iwasaki.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6971392/neosporin-covid-19-antiviral-study/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: