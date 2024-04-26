PTSD is linked to 95 'risk hotspots' in the genome

The world's largest genetic study of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has revealed 95 hotspots in the genome associated with the condition, including 80 previously unknown.

This trove of genetic data could eventually lead to new treatments for PTSD, scientists say.

PTSD It is a mental health condition that can develop after exposure to a traumatic or stressful event. For many people, PTSD can be: chronic condition ; the chronic form affects approximately 10% of the general population and 20% to 30% of high-risk populations such as combat survivors and assault victims.

early genetic research A study focusing on identical twins showed that genetics plays a large role in susceptibility to PTSD, similar to addiction and depression. But these studies revealed only one pixel in a complex picture: the genetic makeup of her PTSD, in which hundreds of genes may be involved.

In a new study published April 18 in the journal natural genetics , a consortium of scientists from around the world combined multiple collections of genetic data on more than 1 million people. Of these, approximately 13% had PTSD and 87% did not have PTSD.

Researchers used this vast collection of data to conduct genome-wide association studies (GWAS). These include sequencing the genomes of many individuals with and without the disease. Next, researchers look for genetic characteristics, or “markers.” This is a short piece of DNA with a known location in the genome, which varies from person to person. Therefore, markers that are more prevalent in people with this disorder may play a role in how it develops.

Because genetic variation is so common among individuals, these studies require large numbers of people and genomic samples. By doing so, the statistics will show common markers shared by certain groups.

“at first, First paper of 2018 approximately 20,000 people,” the study authors said. Dr. Kelly Ressler , chief scientific officer and professor of psychiatry at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts. “But relatively quickly, Marine Corps Million Veterans Program came in, UK Biobank has come in and we are working together. 23 and me …And then to really get the data at scale, you go from 20,000 people to 1 million people,” he told Live Science.

In addition to its size, this study is unique in that it included 58,000 people of non-European ancestry, whereas many previous GWAS studies focused only on Caucasians. “This is still a small percentage [the] …But it is nevertheless a very important step, especially given the disproportionately high burden of trauma and PTSD among racial minority populations,” Bearden said.

The study found a total of 95 risk markers, 15 of which confirmed previous results. Many were related to both PTSD and depression, but some were specific to PTSD.

They also identified 43 genes located near these markers that could serve as potential therapeutic targets. Previous research Brain circuits involved in response to threat have been shown to play a major role in PTSD.These are sitting on Amygdala and Hippocampus . This study identified genes involved in stress and fear, CRHR1 and FOXP2, as potential contributors to PTSD.

The study also revealed multiple proteins that could be used as measurable signs of a person's susceptibility to PTSD. This is the first time the X chromosome has been included in a PTSD study, and the study identified an estrogen receptor gene near a risk marker. Women have a higher prevalence of PTSD than men Therefore, further studying the role of estrogen may help explain sex differences in this disease.

“This is a very exciting paper and a truly groundbreaking study in advancing our understanding of the genetic architecture and biological mechanisms underlying PTSD,” he said. Carrie Bearden , a professor of neuroscience and human behavior at UCLA, was not involved in the study. “This is the first study with the ability to analyze both common and disease-specific risk loci and link them to the underlying biological systems,” she said in an email. told Live Science.

In the future, the consortium hopes to include more diverse ethnicities, especially people from Africa.

“Unfortunately for the war-torn countries of Africa, [an] Professor Ressler said: “Our next iteration is to expand into the African cohort.” They will also integrate their genetic data with data on gene activity in patients' brain tissue and see if these We would like to be able to learn about newly identified locations. The gene is highly active and could be a therapeutic target.