Why experts are concerned about bovine avian influenza

Recently, IRD influenza has been occurring a little closer to home.In inspecting the commercial milk supply, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report On April 25, it announced that 20% of milk samples tested in the retail market contained "viral fragments" of H5N1 avian influenza. Many believe this is an underestimate. Experts at Ohio State University 40% of the milk sample It may contain some of the virus from processing facilities in the Midwest.

The results immediately raised concerns about the safety of the U.S. milk supply and the risk of infection for those who consume it. So far, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization say the risk of human infection from milk remains low. He is the only known recent case of H5N1 in humans in the United States. One case he was a poultry worker in 2022 and one case he was a poultry worker in March 2022. someone who worked with dairy cows.

The situation is changing rapidly. But here's what we currently know about the risk of avian influenza to the milk supply.

Is milk safe to drink?

The FDA announced that it was found in an inspection. piece This does not mean that the virus is alive and can infect and cause disease. The agency's scientists are conducting additional tests to see if the fragments are still infectious, which could mean drinking affected milk could lead to infection. It is believed that this will be useful in determining the “The early works were [National Institutes of Health]”Funded researchers demonstrated the absence of infectious virus in a study of retail milk,” the FDA announced. Said on its website. “To date, studies of retail milk have not shown any results that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe.”

The FDA says milk in stores is pasteurized, which generally kills viruses, and farmers take steps to discard milk from sick cows.

Samuel Arcane, an associate professor of food science at Cornell University, said the researchers are concerned about how much virus-infected animals infect animals, how sick they become, and whether those viruses make their way into the milk or cow's milk. He is one of the scientists studying the cow virus to understand how contagious it is. beef. (Cornell University is part of a national network of laboratories that test milk samples taken from sick cows.) Pasteurization is designed to kill heat-sensitive pathogens, and A recent study using H5N1 says the process has been shown to inactivate H5N1. “We haven't done the full research on milk. People are working on that right now,” he says. For now, I'm not worried about buying milk at the supermarket at all. I still do that. ”

What is the government doing to ensure milk safety?

On April 24, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued the following statement: federal order Require all cattle to be tested for the virus responsible for the current outbreak (H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b) before moving from one state to another. Prevent spread to other herds or facilities. The agency is also asking farmers to submit milk from lactating cows and nasal swabs from sick non-lactating cows to the National Animal Health Laboratory Network for testing. Not required. And any state lab or veterinarian who tests positive must report it to the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

However, these measures may not be able to stop the spread of the virus, as it is unclear how many infected cattle may be asymptomatic (and therefore not tested). . So far, avian influenza appears to be milder in cattle than in birds, where it can be deadly. “We've heard reports of cows testing positive that had basically no signs of disease,” said Andrew Bowman, associate professor of veterinary preventive medicine at The Ohio State University. (Bowman is the scientist who independently tested retail milk and found that his 40% of samples contained fragments of the virus.) Clinical signs to identify infected animals. ”

Has H5N1 been detected in beef?

Health officials are still investigating whether the virus is present in beef, but Alcain said so far the virus appears to be primarily found in cows' mammary glands. “We're still trying to understand how cow-to-cow transmission is occurring,” he says. “But it's not actually excreted in the stool, and the nasal cavities appear to have lower amounts of virus than the mammary glands.” The same appears to be true for cow muscles. It's also unclear whether both bulls and cows can be infected, as most tests to date have been done on cows that produce milk.

How prevalent is avian influenza in cattle?

As of April 26, the Department of Agriculture Confirmed 34 cases of avian influenza in cattle in nine states. However, the number of tests is relatively small compared to the number of cattle in the United States.

Why are health officials concerned about the milk supply?

Milk supplies are currently considered safe, but health experts say the situation could change quickly.

They are looking at how viruses move from species to species and what genetic changes they pick up as they make these jumps. Avian influenza strains are generally not good at infecting other species, including mammals. However, the latest case of bird flu infecting humans was also the first time the virus had been found in cattle.

The fact that humans are infecting cattle, an animal with which humans have more close contact than other mammals that carry the H5N1 virus, such as foxes, means that the virus could potentially mutate and become much more prevalent. This means that it can spread the infection to other people and cause illness.

Bowman said the FDA report is concerning because it suggests that this particular H5N1 strain continues to be transmitted among cattle. “This is a spillover to the mammalian host; [the infection]”Previous outbreaks in mammals have mostly been isolated events that don't seem to continue to spread to those species.” This is not the case. ”

“Every time another animal or human gets infected, you're putting another bet on the genetic roulette table as to whether that virus will become a human-to-human virus. That's what we need in a pandemic. “, says Michael Osterholm, director of the institute. Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “If you throw it enough times, you might end up with an outcome you don't want.”

The biggest concern is what happens if strains of avian influenza start appearing in pigs. Because pig cells share common characteristics with other animals and humans, pigs tend to be effective vectors of viruses from various species, and pigs can infect humans with their cells. That would increase the chances of human-adapted bird flu infecting people.

This scenario is not unreasonable, as cows and pigs often coexist on farms. USDA issued dairy workers guidance Increase efforts to clean milking equipment, spilled milk, clothing, vehicles, and other animals that may come into contact with milk. The agency also warns that infected, unpasteurized milk can become a source of infection for other animals and possibly humans.

Further testing is needed to determine whether there is a risk of the virus spreading through airborne particles exhaled by infected animals. “The risk is not only from respiratory infections from breathing cows, but also potentially from aerosols produced during the milking process itself,” Osterholm says.

Therefore, USDA also recommends that dairy workers use personal protective equipment, such as masks and other body coverings, to limit exposure to virus particles.

At least for now, the risk to the general public remains low, Arcane said. ” [infected] “The cows are recovering and appear to be returning to milk production without any problems,” he says. Still, “it will take some time to understand what effect it is having on dairy cow populations.”