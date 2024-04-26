New study shows 'deep' link between dietary choices and brain health





New research has revealed a deep link between dietary choices and brain health.

was announced on Nature, research has shown that a healthy, balanced diet is associated with better brain health, cognitive function, and mental well-being. The study, involving researchers from the University of Warwick, reveals how our food preferences not only influence our physical health, but also have a huge impact on our brain health. The dietary choices of a large sample of 181,990 participants from the UK Biobank were analyzed against a variety of physical assessments including cognitive function, blood metabolic biomarkers, brain imaging, and genetics to determine nutritional outcomes. New insights into the relationship between health and overall health have been uncovered. . Each participant's food preferences were collected through an online questionnaire, which the team categorized into 10 groups (alcohol, fruit, meat, etc.). A type of AI called machine learning has helped researchers analyze large datasets. A balanced diet was associated with improved mental health, better cognitive function, and even an increase in the amount of gray matter in the brain, which is associated with intelligence, compared to a less varied diet. The study also highlighted the need for gradual dietary modifications, especially for those accustomed to highly palatable but nutrient-poor foods. By slowly reducing sugar and fat intake over time, a person may find that they naturally gravitate toward healthier food choices. Scientists say genetic factors may also contribute to the link between diet and brain health, showing how a combination of genetic predisposition and lifestyle choices shapes well-being. I believe. Lead author Professor Jianfeng Feng from the University of Warwick highlighted the importance of establishing healthy eating preferences early in life. “Fostering a healthy balanced diet from an early age is critical to healthy development. To promote the development of a healthy balanced diet, families and schools should “We need to provide high-quality, diverse meals and foster an environment that supports children's physical health and health.” mental health. “ Professor Fenn noted the broader implications of the research and highlighted the role of public policy in promoting accessible, affordable and healthy food options. “Food choices can be influenced by socio-economic status, so it is important to ensure that this does not prevent individuals from adopting a healthy and balanced dietary profile,” he said. . “Implementing affordable and nutritious food policies is essential for governments to enable the public to make informed and healthier dietary choices, thereby promoting overall public health.” It is.” Co-author Wei Cheng from Fudan University said: “Our findings highlight the link between dietary patterns and brain health, increasing nutritional awareness and improving nutrition among diverse populations. “Concerted efforts are required to promote healthy eating habits,” he added. Dr. Richard Pemberton, a board certified lifestyle physician and general practitioner at Hexagon Health who was not involved with the stallion, said: “This exciting research shows how poor diet can affect our physical health. “This study further proves that it not only has negative effects on mental and brain health, but also on mental and brain health.” We support the need for urgent government action to optimize children's health and protect future generations, ensuring that we all make better lifestyle choices, improve health and reduce the incidence of chronic disease. We hope this provides further evidence to motivate you to reduce your risk. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240424111638.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos