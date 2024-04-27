The Virginia women's swimming and diving team won its fourth consecutive national title at the 2024 NCAA Championships last month. The results only added to the dynasty the program has built over the years. The University of Texas and Stanford won her fifth straight title in 1988 and 1996, respectively, but Virginia isn't the only state to have won four in a row, and in 2025, Virginia will soon be in the running. May join the ranks. Despite the continued loss of key personnel, the sport continues.

The recent rise of Virginia and its world-class swimmers can be traced back to the hiring of coach Todd DeSorbo in 2017. The Cavaliers had been moderately successful before DeSorbo took over, finishing 12th at the 2017 NCAA Championships, the last season before DeSorbo took over. DeSorbo's coaching abilities were immediately on display the following season, as the University of Virginia rose to ninth place at the 2018 NCAA Championships and won the ACC title. Although it would be another three years before the Cavaliers won their first national championship, DeSorbo's influence was immediately felt as he began recruiting top swimmers from across the country.

The key to Virginia's program's success is closely tied to the successful recruitment of superstar athletes such as Kate Douglas and seniors Alex Walsh and Paige Madden. All three athletes won individual gold medals at the 2021 NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, propelling the Cavaliers to the top spot.

Losing Madden hurt in 2022, but the Cavaliers persevered and defended their national title thanks to contributions from then-freshmen Emma Weyant and Gretchen Walsh, winning four of five relays. This was the first of several times Virginia showed the ability to ignore the loss of key team members and keep moving forward.

Virginia's run to national championships wasn't over even after consecutive successes. DeSorbo's team beat Texas State by 127 points, this time winning all five relays, and clinched the 2023 NCAA Championship. This close victory came despite Wyant's loss to Florida, a blow softened by the arrival of then-junior Maxine Parker from Georgia as a transfer. Parker swam on the Cavaliers' winning 200-meter and 400-meter relay teams at the NCAA Championships and also placed in the top 15 in three individual events.

After losing another key piece of talent for the 2023-24 season, this time in the graduated Douglas, it was clear that someone had to step up for Virginia. Douglas won three individual events at the 2023 NCAA Championships and has been a strong leader for the Cavaliers throughout his career. Answering that call, Gretchen Walsh stepped up in a big way at the 2024 NCAA Championships, winning a total of seven gold medals and breaking three American records in individual events. Thanks to Walsh's performance, Virginia won the national championship for his fourth straight season.

Virginia's four-peat championship is due in part to the program's ability to recruit superstar swimmers, but DeSorbo not only excels in the recruiting world, he also has great coaching talent. A recent example of his coaching is Northwestern University graduate student Jasmine Nocentini, who transferred from Virginia this season. Nocentini had never scored a point at the NCAA Championships before, but he proved an important asset to the Cavaliers, winning the 100-yard breaststroke national title and four relay gold medals, helping his team win. did. Virginia is clearly a bigger program than any of the athletes, but maybe not as big as DeSorbo.

Fortunately for DeSorbo and his staff, he still has a year left before he is asked to replace another world-class superstar, Alex Walsh, who won 19 NCAA individual championships in his four years with the Cavaliers. announced on Monday He announced on Instagram that he will be returning to Virginia for the fifth season. Her return is crucial for the University of Virginia's team, and the addition of her new face could make it stronger than ever next season.

Freshmen Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley had very promising debut seasons, both earning first-team All-America honors. The Cavaliers will also benefit from the addition of Leah Hayes, the No. 2 swimmer in the 2024 recruiting class, and the return of sophomore Claire Curzan, who redshirted this year in preparation for the Paris Olympics this summer. With these additions and the return of the Walsh sisters, Virginia is back to top form for next season.

There's no question that Virginia is the most dominant program in recent memory, but it will need to maintain long-term success to be considered the greatest dynasty of all time in women's swimming and diving. In NCAA history, Stanford University has won 11 championships, followed by the University of Georgia and the University of Texas seven times each. The Cavaliers only have four games left in 2024, but they appear poised to increase that number even further in the near future.

At the end of the day, regardless of which school is historically touted as the best of all time, it's clear that Virginia is the best modern girls swimming school. Come next season, the University of Virginia will be looking to match the Longhorns and Cardinal in NCAA history. If DeSorbo and his staff continue to cultivate star power at the level they've had over the past five years, they could be on their way.