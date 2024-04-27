Identifying new liver defenders: the role of resident macrophages





Researchers at Osaka University have discovered that liver-resident macrophages play a crucial role in defending against intestinal bacteria and related substances that invade through the portal vein, especially in situations where the intestinal barrier is compromised. did. These, identified as “sentinel macrophages”, are activated by isoallolithocholic acid. This finding provides potential for prevention and treatment strategies for chronic inflammatory diseases of the liver, such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), by enhancing the function of these macrophages to reduce inflammation and improve therapeutic efficacy. It is considered to be promising for development.

The liver and intestines are directly connected by a blood vessel called the portal vein, which carries nutrients absorbed in the intestines directly to the liver. The intestines are home to a large number of enteric bacteria, and these bacteria and their related substances can enter the liver through the portal vein. This is especially problematic in cases where the intestinal barrier is compromised, such as in ulcerative colitis or leaky gut syndrome, allowing many intestinal bacteria and related substances to reach the liver. Under normal circumstances, the liver's immune system can defend against invading intestinal bacteria and related substances and prevent inflammation, but the exact mechanism behind this was unknown. Using innovative technologies such as alive A research group led by Professor Masaru Miyamoto and Professor Masaru Ishii of the Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine is using liver imaging and analysis of single-cell gene expression that preserves tissue location information to identify specific cells resident near the liver entrance. It was revealed that macrophages protect the liver. It has effects on intestinal bacteria and related substances. Their findings are shown in Figure 1. “Our technique shows that these 'sentinel macrophages' play an important role in protecting the liver from inflammation caused by intestinal bacteria and related substances,” said Dr. Miyamoto, lead author of the study. “I did,” he explained. Furthermore, this study found that isoallo-lithocholic acid (isoallo-lithocholic acid), a secondary bile acid produced by some gut bacteria, causes activation of these sentinel macrophages. With the rise in conditions such as leaky gut due to modern lifestyles (stress, high-fat diets, lack of exercise), there is growing concern about inflammation affecting various organs, including the liver. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), which is often associated with leaky gut, is of particular concern because its incidence is increasing and treatment is difficult. This study reveals how liver sentinel macrophages defend against intestinal commensal invaders and enhances their function, leading to the development of new prevention and treatment strategies for liver chronic inflammatory diseases, including MASH. It gave me hope that it was possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240425131500.htm

