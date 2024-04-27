Texas authorities confirm first CWD case in Edwards County





National Eye Institute / Wikimedia Commons According to a report, the incidence of uveitis in the year after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was 17% among approximately 474,000 Korean adults with a history of inflammatory eye disease. Met. report in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers at Hanyang University School of Medicine in Seoul, Information is posted on the databases of the Korea National Health Insurance Corporation and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The number of patients diagnosed with uveitis from January 2015 to February 2021 was 473,934. Patients had previous uveitis and had received at least one dose of an mRNA (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna) or adenovirus vector-based (AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine. was. The average age of the patients was 58.9 years, 51.3% were female, and none of them tested positive for COVID-19 during the study period. Uveitis is a severe inflammation of the tissues in the middle layer of the eye that can cause symptoms such as pain, redness, and blurred vision. Increased risk or all four vaccines The incidence of uveitis was 8.6% at 3 months, 12.5% ​​at 6 months, and 16.8% at 1 year. Chances of uveitis increased in recipients of all four vaccines, including Pfizer (hazard ratio) [HR]1.68), Modern (HR, 1.51), AstraZeneca (HR, 1.60), and johnson & johnson (HR, 2.07). The risk was highest during his first 30 days after vaccination and peaked between the first and his second dose (HR, 1.64). These results highlight the importance of vigilance and monitoring for uveitis during vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination, especially in people with a history of uveitis. ”Although post-vaccination uveitis is rare, our findings support an increased risk after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in the early post-vaccination period. ” wrote the study authors. “These results highlight the importance of vigilance and monitoring for uveitis in the vaccination setting, especially when administering COVID-19 vaccination to individuals with a history of uveitis. It is included.” related ExplanationDr. Anika Kumar and Dr. Nisha Acharya said it's important to weigh the risk of uveitis against the risk of not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. “In fact, other studies on NIU after vaccination have shown that [noninfectious uveitis] Researchers who similarly identified an increased risk of NIU after vaccination noted that the effect size was small and the attributable risk was low. Therefore, this finding does not preclude individuals from receiving vaccination,” the researchers wrote.

