Atrial fibrillation is more common and dangerous in young people than previously thought | News, Sports, Jobs







PITTSBURGH — Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is a common type of arrhythmia that is increasing in people under 65, and in this increasingly younger population, according to a new study published in Circulation Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology. has been found to be more dangerous than previously thought. It was written by physician-scientists at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, according to a news release from UPMC. This study is one of the first to examine a large group of patients with atrial fibrillation under the age of 65 in the United States, finding that these younger patients are more likely to be hospitalized with heart failure, stroke, or heart attack, and have fewer complications. It was found that the rate of complications was significantly higher. The release states that it includes mortality rates compared to similar age and gender-matched people who do not have atrial fibrillation. “The conventional wisdom among cardiologists is that atrial fibrillation in people under 65 is extremely rare and not harmful. But there wasn't really any data to support that.” said lead author Dr. Aditya Bhonsale, MHS, UPMC cardiac electrophysiologist in the HVI Department of Cardiology and assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “At UPMC, we have been seeing more young patients with atrial fibrillation in recent years and are interested in understanding the actual clinical course of these patients. UPMC has patient records from more than 40 hospitals. As a payer institution with a 100% share of the global economy, we are in a unique position to ask this question that no one has been able to ask before.” Bonsale added, per the release. Researchers looked at electronic medical records of 67,221 UPMC patients who sought treatment for atrial fibrillation from 2010 to 2019, more than a quarter (17,335) of whom were under the age of 65. This was in stark contrast to the commonly estimated prevalence of 2%. Bonserre said in his statement that this higher rate likely reflects the increased burden of cardiovascular risk factors among younger Americans. Over a 10-year period, the UPMC team found that men with atrial fibrillation were 1.3 to 1.5 times more likely to survive and women with atrial fibrillation were 1.82 to 3.16 times more likely to survive compared to age-matched patients without atrial fibrillation. I discovered that it was bad. The patients studied had high rates of cardiovascular disease risk factors, including smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea, which lead to structural and electrical changes in the heart over time. This is causing damage, the statement said. “We are optimistic that the data from this study will facilitate future research to evaluate optimal treatments for patients with atrial fibrillation.” Lead author Sandeep Jain, M.D., chief of cardiac electrophysiology in the division of cardiology at HVI and professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a release. Other authors of this study are Jianhui Zhu, MD, Floyd Thoma, Steve Koscumb, Krishna Kancharla, MD, Andrew Voigt, MD, Jared Magnani, MD, NA Estes, MD, Samir Saba, MD, Oscar Marroquin, MD, Suresh Mulukutla, MD, UPMC Everyone.



