Find the best time to exercise that fits your lifestyle

I've always heard that it's ideal to exercise first thing in the morning, but other people… night training It will benefit them more. 1 time Really Better than others, and why?

No matter when you exercise, there are many health benefits to regular physical activity. improve heart health, Become stronger Or even improve yourself endurance. Most people decide to exercise when it works best for their schedule, so they often don't have the ability to choose the time of day they choose to be active.

Research shows that the time of day you exercise can affect your workouts in a number of ways. Here's how to decide what's best based on the latest data.

The best time to exercise is whenever possible

First, let's get this out of the way. The best time to work out is whenever possible. We don't all have schedules that allow us to do a 90-minute workout or a green smoothie. collagen 20 minute session with Seragununfortunately.

If the only time you exercise during the day is before work, morning is the best time to do it. If you reserve physical activity for a crowded night, there is a high chance that you will not be able to do it.

Similarly, if you can only play squash, 20 minutes of exercise your day in front of you get ready for bedit's the best time to exercise.

I would like to add a note about consistency. The best time to exercise is whenever possible, but Absolute best The amount of time you exercise each day is time that can last for days, weeks, and months.

For example, if you only have 20 minutes at night and always slack off, ask yourself if there's a way to fit that into your morning instead. Maybe if he goes to bed 20 minutes earlier and wakes up 20 minutes earlier, he's still getting 20 minutes of exercise. It's just that the schedule is a little off.

of fact People who continue to exercise have better eyesight. weight loss You'll also get long-term fitness results.Research also suggests that Your body can adapt to a regular training scheduleSo if you train every morning, you'll probably get a lot better at your morning training, and the same goes for your evening training.

That being said, both morning and evening workouts have their pros and cons, as proven by decades of scientific research. Let's discuss.

Benefits of exercising in the morning

Multiple research studies have shown that morning workouts do have benefits, enough to encourage night owls to start their fitness routine in the morning.

Helps establish fitness habits. People who exercise in the morning are often more consistent simply because they have less room for exercise in the morning. excuse. If you train first thing in the morning, you won't be able to skip it because you'll have a lot of work to do at night.

May improve sleep cycles: Waking up early may be difficult at first, but research shows that Morning exercise habits can change your circadian rhythm Therefore, your body naturally feels more awake in the morning and more easily tired in the evening, allowing you to fall asleep faster and be able to exercise again in the morning. Morning exercise appears to promote deeper sleep than evening exercise. According to a study. Additionally, sleep promotes muscle growth, so improving your circadian rhythm and sleep cycles could lead to even more strength gains.

May burn more fat: Exercising on an empty stomach, or “fasted state,” has been shown to have the following benefits: You burn more fat than exercising after eating. (“Feeding State”). This happens because your body needs to utilize fat stores already present to fuel your exercise, rather than using the food you just ate for fuel. Other research Also,”afterburnExercising in the morning can help you last longer and lose weight over time.

You can increase your productivity: According to research, Morning exercise has positive effects energy levels, attention, concentration, decision making, etc. more productive working day.

May help boost your mood throughout the day: Morning training is a great way Start each day on a positive note — of Endorphins or “happy chemicals” The chemicals your body produces in response to exercise continue to lift your mood long after an hour of exercise. The sense of accomplishment you get after finishing a workout can help you go about your day with optimism.

Disadvantages of morning training

Although a morning exercise routine is a powerful part of a healthy lifestyle, early morning exercise also has its drawbacks. When you exercise first thing in the morning, several factors can make your exercise a little erratic.

You may be running on low fuel. If you didn't eat enough the night before, you may find yourself battling severe hunger pangs during your workout. If you wake up hungry most days, try eating a larger dinner or a small protein-rich snack before bed. You can also eat a small carbohydrate-rich snack, such as a banana, before your morning workout to avoid hunger and hunger-related fatigue.

It may interrupt deep sleep. according to you sleep cycle, early morning alarm It can interfere with deep sleep. This can lead to sleep inertia (feelings). groggy The same goes for chronic fatigue if it occurs frequently (for some time after waking up).

Physical performance is not at its best: Most people can't get out of bed feeling alert and energetic. Joints may become stiff and temporarily lose flexibility. You should loosen up when warming up, but Research actually shows Certain intensity markers, including peak power, are higher in the evening.

It takes a long time to warm up: Speaking of which warming upthe main reasons why you don't feel as strong or powerful during your morning workout are: Core body temperature is dropping. Therefore, warming up is important during morning training. Jumping into a workout instead of slowly relaxing can lead to injury. This is true at any time, but especially when you're cold.Your heart rate also slows down in the morning (morning is the best time) Find your true resting heart rate), which also causes a longer warm-up to be required.

Benefits of afternoon and evening training

I envy people who can train between 12pm and 4pm. If I can exercise consistently, that would be the ideal exercise time for me. I feel more ready for exercise in the afternoon. They are more flexible, more mobile, and more physically fit. I also feel stronger and faster.

For me, the feeling subsides around 5pm, but I digress. Most people experience these physiological adaptations throughout their day, making the afternoon and evening the best times to exercise for a variety of reasons.

Physical performance may improve. Research shows that most people physically function better later in the day.Muscle strength, flexibility, power output, and endurance Everyone is more energetic at night than in the morning..In addition, people who exercise at night Takes up to 20% longer to reach fatigue point.

As the day progresses, your body becomes warmer. since you Deep temperature becomes warmer Many people are able to tackle early afternoon or evening training later in the day. Still, don't forget to warm up.

Hormones are your friend: Testosterone is important for men and women and for building muscle in the body Afternoon training may produce more than morning trainingresulting in greater strength and muscle gains.

Exercising late in the day reduces stress. Exercise is always a good way relieve stress, But exercising at night can be very helpful in blowing away stress.of Endorphin surge Drink it during or after exercise for a sweet nightcap that helps you relax before bed.

It may help you change bad habits: If you have evening or evening habits you'd like to fix, such as snacking, drinking, or smoking, watching too much TV — Let the movement swoop in and take its place. Once you get into the habit of exercising at night, you might be surprised to find that you don't even forget your old habits.

Disadvantages of afternoon and evening training

Given the above benefits of afternoon and evening training, you may be automatically tempted to allocate the second half of the day to exercise, but you should also consider some potential drawbacks.

May disrupt sleep: The blanket claim that exercise at night has a negative impact on sleep is a myth. That doesn't apply to everyone. Scientists have discovered that: Exercise at night may have no effect on sleep at allAnd while some people may sleep better at night, others find exercise too close to bedtime to be irritating.this Generally applies only to intense exerciseLike CrossFit or HIIT, doing yoga, stretching, or other gentle exercise before bed can actually improve your sleep.

There may be problems with consistency. If you're like many people, exercising in the evening may not work for you simply because you're too tired after a long day. Afternoon and evening workouts can interfere with daily responsibilities, especially if things tend to pile up during the day. If so, try changing up your routine to include a short morning workout.