People with rare longevity mutations may also be protected from cardiovascular disease: Study | Health





Recent research suggests that people with a rare condition known as growth hormone receptor deficiency (GHRD), also known as Laron syndrome, may see their symptoms improve. cardiovascular health. The risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with GHRD has remained unclear until now. (Shutterstock) GHRD, in which the body is unable to utilize growth hormone, leading to stunted growth, has been associated with a 40 percent increase in lifespan and a reduced risk of various age-related disorders in mice. . However, the risk of cardiovascular disease in GHRD patients has remained unclear until now, leading to suspicions that this rodent longevity mutation could potentially cause cardiovascular disease. . cardiovascular disease Risk in humans. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket anytime, anywhere. Explore now! The study, published in the journal Med, was conducted by Valter Longo, a professor of gerontology at the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California, and endocrinologist Jaime Guevara-Aguirre at the University of San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador. This is the latest result of nearly 20 years of international collaborative research. . Also read: Heart disease on the rise in India: 5 daily habits that help maintain cardiovascular health For the past 20 years, Longo, Guevara-Aguirre and colleagues have investigated the health and aging of people with the genetic mutation that causes GHRD. The rare mutation, found in only 400 to 500 people worldwide, was identified in a group of Ecuadorians whose ancestors fled Spain during the Inquisition more than three centuries ago. This mutation disables growth hormone receptors and causes a type of dwarfism. The research team's previous studies have shown that while GHRD/Laron syndrome suppresses growth, it also appears to reduce the risk of several age-related diseases. Although Ecuadorians with GHRD have high rates of obesity, their risk of cancer and type 2 diabetes is very low. They also seem to have healthier brains and perform better on cognitive and memory tests. For the current study, the research team examined cardiovascular function, damage, and risk factors in GHRD subjects and their relatives. The researchers conducted a two-part measurement in Los Angeles and Ecuador in a total of 51 people, 24 with a diagnosis of GHRD and 27 with relatives without GHRD as controls. GHRD subjects showed lower blood sugar levels, insulin resistance, and blood pressure compared to controls. They also had smaller heart dimensions and similar pulse wave velocities (a measure of artery stiffness) compared to control subjects, but lower carotid artery thickness. Despite having elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad cholesterol,” levels, GHRD subjects showed a tendency to have lower carotid atherosclerotic plaque compared to controls (7 percent vs. 36 percent). percent). “These findings suggest that patients with GHRD have normal or improved levels of cardiovascular disease risk factors compared to their relatives,” said Longo, senior author of the new study. Ta. “Although the population tested is small, this human data, together with studies in mice and other organisms, provides valuable insight into the health effects of growth hormone receptor deficiency and the potential for drugs that cause similar effects. This suggests that dietary interventions may reduce the incidence of disease and extend lifespan.”

